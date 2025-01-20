Red Wings excited for 2025 NHL Stadium Series following uniform reveal

The Detroit Red Wings players work hard to stay focused on the present moment, but they’re certainly excited for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on March 1, which will see the club face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium.

Another level of anticipation for the marquee event was added last Thursday, when the NHL and Fanatics unveiled the uniforms for both the Red Wings and Blue Jackets.

“I think it gets a little bit more real when those jerseys do come out,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I know some of our guys were modeling. There’s a little buzz about it, a little excitement. Some of the helmets have been lying around. That just means it’s getting closer.

“It’s a real honor to play in those games. It’s special, different and unique. So many others participate in it. Family members come in and are a part of it, they get to skate on the ice. It’s such a welcome break, yet it’s a competitive night during the season. Teams that get to play in those games are really fortunate.”