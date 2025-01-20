Red Wings excited for 2025 NHL Stadium Series following uniform reveal

Select Stadium Series merchandise available at the Team Store as early as February; Tickets for outdoor game available online

010825-AMF-3904
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

The Detroit Red Wings players work hard to stay focused on the present moment, but they’re certainly excited for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on March 1, which will see the club face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium.

Another level of anticipation for the marquee event was added last Thursday, when the NHL and Fanatics unveiled the uniforms for both the Red Wings and Blue Jackets.

“I think it gets a little bit more real when those jerseys do come out,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I know some of our guys were modeling. There’s a little buzz about it, a little excitement. Some of the helmets have been lying around. That just means it’s getting closer.

“It’s a real honor to play in those games. It’s special, different and unique. So many others participate in it. Family members come in and are a part of it, they get to skate on the ice. It’s such a welcome break, yet it’s a competitive night during the season. Teams that get to play in those games are really fortunate.”

010825-AMF-2321

Dylan Larkin was one of the players who modeled the Red Wings’ uniforms, and the captain had nothing but good things to say about Detroit’s new look.

“I think the jersey is beautiful,” Larkin said. “It’s classic. [The front crest with the ‘Detroit’ script wordmark] and the helmet are really cool. They did a great job designing them, and I’m just really excited to play at the Horseshoe in front of that many fans. It’s going to be a special night.”

Designed by Fanatics with input and alignment from both teams and the NHL, the uniforms highlight the cultural and historical identities of both Midwest cities. The automotive industry and rich hockey culture of Detroit drove the design of the Red Wings’ sweaters.

More information about the creativity that went into the Stadium Series jerseys is available here. Stadium Series jerseys will be available for purchase at the Red Wings Team Store, with select Stadium Series merchandise becoming available as early as February.

“They look good,” Andrew Copp said. “I think the game is going to be really exciting…Just a storied venue. You only get a couple of these outdoor games in your career, so you’ve got to enjoy it.”

010825-AMF-1401

J.T. Compher likes the look of what he’ll be wearing during the NHL’s 43rd regular-season outdoor game, too.

“It looks really clean altogether,” Compher said. “The game will be super fun when we get there. It’s always hard – we have a lot in front of us until we get to that point, but I’ve played in a couple outdoor games, and they’re fun for the family and people that can come. Just a good bonding experience for the team.”

There will also be some familiarity on both sides of the ice, as the Red Wings (Larkin, Copp, Compher and Tyler Motte) and Blue Jackets (Adam Fantilli, Jack Johnson, Kent Johnson and Zach Werenski) both have four Michigan alumni on their active rosters. Notably, Compher, Copp, Larkin, Motte and Werenski were Wolverines teammates in 2014-15.

“Some of those guys train in Plymouth in the summer with us, too,” Copp said. “It’ll be a fun game. It’s always added intensity when you’re playing against your buddies, so it’ll be a really cool atmosphere. Really looking forward to it.”

Red Wings fans can secure their tickets to this year’s Stadium Series here.

“It’ll be cool,” Compher said. “One hundred thousand people, I’m sure it’ll be rocking.”

