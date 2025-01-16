NHL and Fanatics Debut Uniforms for 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings face off at legendary Ohio Stadium on March 1

DET-stadium series
By NHL.com/@PR_NHL

JANUARY 17 - (Columbus and Detroit) - Today, the National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics, the League’s authentic outfitter, unveiled the uniforms for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings. The marquee event, marking the League’s 43rd regular-season outdoor game, will be played at the iconic Ohio Stadium, Home of the Buckeyes, on March 1, 2025. The uniforms, designed by Fanatics with input and alignment from both teams and the League, highlight the distinct cultural and historical identities of both Columbus and Detroit.

Starting today, 2025 NHL Stadium Series jerseys will be available for pre-order exclusively at all Blue Jackets and Red Wings team store locations. In addition, Blue Jackets fans can pre-order their jersey via the team’s official online store.

The Blue Jackets’ uniform pays tribute to the rich history of Ohio and Columbus. The design draws inspiration from the uniforms worn by the Union Army, with the jersey featuring several military-like details, including:

  • A chevron sleeve stripe denoting the rank insignia of the era.
  • Shoulder featuring a new “CBJ” mark surrounding two crossed hockey sticks, a nod to the unit designation pins worn on the front of soldier’s slouch caps.
  • A front crest featuring “The Cannon,” derived from the Blue Jackets alternate logo and key element of any Columbus Blue Jackets home game, colored with new metallic silver and red accents.

Additional design elements honor the Blue Jackets’ home state. Captain and Alternate Captain designation letters are displayed within a state of Ohio-shaped patch, while the inside back neck includes “Columbus Blue Jackets” wordmark in conjunction with a buckeye leaf pattern, the state tree of Ohio. The uniform is completed with the star from the team’s primary logo on the pants and a helmet design that features an oversized metallic application team logo and player number.

The Red Wings' uniform celebrates the world-renowned automotive industry and hockey culture of Detroit. The design incorporates several auto-inspired elements, including:

  • A front crest with a bold new custom "Detroit" script wordmark inspired by automotive insignias.
  • Laser-perforated details in the wordmark and back numbers, visually consistent with a car’s upholstered leather interior.
  • Debossed speed stripes on the sleeves and socks reminiscent of racing car aesthetics.
  • A helmet design that features a racing stripe and oversized winged wheel on each side of the player helmet with metallic flake finish inspired by automotive paint.

Detroit’s uniforms also include special touches to the team’s history, including a hem loop label featuring the honorary team mascot, and pants containing the wordmark of the popular "Hockeytown” hometown slogan. The primary logo of the Red Wings is placed on the left shoulder of the uniform. Both uniforms include the “2025 NHL Stadium Series” designation on the inside back hem as a commemorative touch to this marquee matchup. The Stadium Series event crest is affixed to the right shoulder location.

The general public can purchase tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

For additional photo and video assets accompanying today’s announcement, please visit the link here - https://fanatics.box.com/s/8mu498fb9iyp7gjv08qr1dta28ffkkux.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL Stadium Series name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © 2025 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

