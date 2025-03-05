Red Wings complete three-team trade with Seattle and Tampa Bay

Detroit acquires conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft


By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired forward Yanni Gourde (50 percent retained) from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for defenseman Kyle Aucoin and subsequently traded Gourde to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The Red Wings will retain 50 percent of remaining obligations pertaining to Gourde’s contract (25 percent of the contract’s remaining value). Detroit will receive the earlier selection between Tampa Bay’s fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft or Edmonton’s fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The Red Wings currently own nine picks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Detroit has its own pick in the first three rounds, along with one additional third-round choice from the New York Rangers. The Red Wings also own the fourth-round pick acquired in this trade from the Lightning and have their own picks in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds plus an additional selection in the seventh round from the St. Louis Blues.

