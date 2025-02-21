Red Wings Collaborate with SANA Detroit and Kiloh + Co. in Return of Local Designer Series

By Alex Leroux
Following a successful partnership with SANA Detroit and Kiloh + Co. during the 2023-24 season, the Detroit Red Wings are excited to work with both local companies again in the return of the Red Wings’ local designer series. The collaborations include a special ticket package and exclusive merchandise line for fans

When the Red Wings host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Feb. 23, fans can purchase a special SANA ticket package which will include a game ticket, a limited-edition SANA/Red Wings T-shirt and early access to Little Caesars Arena for the exclusive SANA pop-up that night.

Following the 3:30 p.m. early access window for SANA ticket package purchasers, all fans who enter the arena that night will have access to the pop-up once doors open to the public at 4:30 p.m. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m.

SANA creates high-level fashion pieces that center around Detroit culture. Its mission is to bring Detroit fashion to the rest of the world by using the city’s iconic moments, legends and other historic entities.

“Embracing Detroit’s creative spirit is at the heart of what we do,” said Asia Gholston, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “By joining forces with Kiloh + Co. and SANA Detroit, we’re not only elevating the game-day experience, but also celebrating the authentic, local talent that defines our community. This collaboration seamlessly blends our passion for sports with Detroit’s innovative design culture, and we’re thrilled to bring that unique energy to our fans on and off the ice.”

For the Women’s History Month and Women in Hockey game at Little Caesars Arena on March 6, the Red Wings are collaborating with Livonia, Mich.-based Kiloh + Co. for a special ticket package and exclusive merchandise line.

Kiloh + Co. is a female-owned clothing company founded in 2017, specializing in fashionable game day wear for women. Amanda Adamcheck, the founder and owner of Kiloh + Co., was a Detroit Tigers season-ticket holder and wanted simple and chic local clothing items to wear to the games; so, she created them.

When the Red Wings host the Utah Hockey Club on March 6, fans can purchase a special ticket package which will include a game ticket, a limited-edition Kiloh + Co. Red Wings shirt and early access to Little Caesars Arena for the exclusive Kiloh + Co. pop-up that night.

The pop-up shop will be available by the Via bar on the street-level concourse. From 4:30-5:30 p.m., special ticket package purchasers will have early access to the venue.

Following the 4:30 p.m. early access window for Kiloh + Co. ticket package purchasers, all fans who enter the arena that night can access the pop-up once doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.

