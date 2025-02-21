Red Wings Collaborate with SANA Detroit and Kiloh + Co. in Return of Local Designer Series

Following a successful partnership with SANA Detroit and Kiloh + Co. during the 2023-24 season, the Detroit Red Wings are excited to work with both local companies again in the return of the Red Wings’ local designer series. The collaborations include a special ticket package and exclusive merchandise line for fans

When the Red Wings host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Feb. 23, fans can purchase a special SANA ticket package which will include a game ticket, a limited-edition SANA/Red Wings T-shirt and early access to Little Caesars Arena for the exclusive SANA pop-up that night.

Following the 3:30 p.m. early access window for SANA ticket package purchasers, all fans who enter the arena that night will have access to the pop-up once doors open to the public at 4:30 p.m. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m.