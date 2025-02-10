Red Wings believe rest, recovery will help them navigate what’s on the other side of 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break 

DETROIT -- Having played some good hockey over the last six weeks, the Detroit Red Wings enter the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break with a 28-22-5 (61 points) record that has them holding the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot and sitting in fifth place in the Atlantic Division.

Outside of captain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, who will be representing the United States and Sweden, respectively, at the international tournament, some time away from the rink will be beneficial for the Red Wings, according to goalie Cam Talbot.

“It’s a long year,” Talbot said. “This helps reset not only physically, but mentally as well. We have a few days of practice when we get back from the break, but there can’t be any kind of letdown. We have to continue to build off what we’ve built up here, but I think for the most part it’s getting healthy, resetting and coming back ready to go.”

Detroit certainly wants to start what is shaping up to be an exciting final stretch of the season with some momentum, especially after seeing both its seven-game winning streak and eight-game point streak end with a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

“We can take some time to breathe,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “As a staff, we’ll review where we’ve been and what we need to work on. Some of the things we saw [Saturday] are important. Game-management skills are really hard to work on in practice because there is no score or fatigue and not a lot of line-matching. It’s hard to recreate stressful situations, so game-management skills just have to keep coming through video and experience. For us to move forward, those are going to have to improve.”