Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned center Zach Aston-Reese to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Aston-Reese, 29, made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 11 against the Dallas Stars, recording two hits in 6:21 time on ice. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward has also tallied seven points (4-3-7) and 16 penalty minutes in 20 games with the Griffins to begin the 2023-24 season. Aston-Reese spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, collecting 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes in 77 regular-season games. He also netted one goal in six Stanley Cup playoff contests with Toronto, helping the franchise clinch its first postseason series win since 2004. Aston-Reese split the 2021-22 season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks, logging 15 points (5-10-15), a plus-nine rating and 28 penalty minutes in 69 games. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Pittsburgh on March 14, 2017, Aston-Reese has compiled 80 points (42-38-80), a plus-33 rating and 124 penalty minutes in 308 NHL games with the Penguins, Ducks, Maple Leafs and Red Wings since 2017-18. Additionally, Aston-Reese has registered 53 points (22-31-53), a plus-24 rating and 90 penalty minutes in 82 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins.

Prior to turning professional, Aston-Reese played four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17, racking up 148 points (66-82-148), a plus-48 rating and 182 penalty minutes in 145 games. As a senior, he was selected to the NCAA First All-American Team and named Hockey East Player of the Year after leading the NCAA in goals (31) and points (63) in just 38 games during the 2016-17 season. Aston-Reese also guided the Huskies to a Hockey East Tournament championship as a junior in 2015-16. The Staten Island, N.Y., native added 50 points (16-34-50), a plus-12 rating and 188 penalty minutes in 140 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League from 2010-13.

Zachary Aston-Reese, Center

Born Aug 10 1994 -- Staten Island, NY

Height 6.01 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L