PREVIEW: Two-game homestand begins for Red Wings against Golden Knights on Wednesday

DETROIT -- Fired up to feed off the always electric atmosphere of Little Caesars Arena for the first time since Jan. 31, the Detroit Red Wings will open a brief two-game homestand when they host the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.
“Very excited to be back at home,” Axel Sandin-Pellikka said. “This is our home barn and our fans. We’re excited to play in front of a loud Little Caesars Arena again.”
Television broadcast of Wednesday’s 7 p.m. puck drop between the Red Wings (35-20-6; 76 points) and Golden Knights (28-18-14; 70 points) will be simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and Fox 2 in Detroit, while radio coverage can be heard on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). It was four months ago (Feb. 4), Vegas blanked Detroit, 1-0, at T-Mobile Arena.