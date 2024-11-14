Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned goaltender Ville Husso to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Husso, 29, has started two games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound netminder has also posted a 2-0-0 record with a 1.23 goals-against average, a 0.958 save percentage and one shutout in three appearances with the Griffins this season. Husso was limited to 19 appearances with Detroit in 2023-24, logging a 9-5-2 record with a 3.55 goals-against average and an 0.892 save percentage. He also stopped all 25 shots he faced with the Griffins on Jan. 26 against the Belleville Senators during a conditioning stint. Originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round (94th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Husso has compiled a 69-42-16 record with a 3.03 goals-against average, a 0.902 save percentage and seven shutouts in 134 appearances with the Blues and Red Wings since 2020-21. Additionally, Husso has posted a 53-54-16 record with a 2.65 goals-against average, a 0.910 save percentage and 12 shutouts in 133 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, San Antonio Rampage and Griffins, earning a place on the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

A native of Helsinki, Finland, Husso played three seasons with HIFK in Finland's SM-Liiga from 2013-16 prior to arriving in North America, finishing with a 60-33-21 record and 10 shutouts in 121 appearances. In his final season with HIFK, Husso was named to the SM-Liiga All-Star Team and captured the Urpo Ylönen Award as the league's top goaltender after recording the circuit's best goals-against average (1.91) and save percentage (0.927) in 39 games during the 2015-16 campaign. On the international stage, Husso represented Finland at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, showing a 1-2-0 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and an 0.863 save percentage in three appearances. He also competed at back-to-back IIHF World Junior Championships in 2014 and 2015, winning a gold medal at the 2014 tournament. Husso was a member of Finland’s bronze-medal entry at the 2013 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and made three appearances at the 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.