Red Wings activate Nate Danielson from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

2023 First-round pick recorded 39 points in 71 games with Griffins in 2024-

DET-Danielson
By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today activated forward Nate Danielson from injured non-roster and assigned him to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Danielson, 21, skated in his rookie season with the Griffins in 2024-25 and ranked among the team leaders with 71 games played (2nd), 12 goals (6th), 27 assists (2nd), 39 points (6th), a plus-four rating (T5th), 33 penalty minutes (9th), two power play goals (T7th), nine power play points (7th), two game-winning goals (T4th) and 127 shots (5th). The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward also registered one goal and nine penalty minutes in three Calder Cup Playoff games. Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (9th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Danielson made his professional debut with the Griffins as a 19-year-old during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, playing in two games in the Central Division Finals against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Prior to turning professional, Danielson split the 2023-24 season between the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings and Portland Winterhawks, tallying 67 points (24-43-67), a plus-26 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 54 regular-season games. He also recorded 24 points (7-17-24) and 16 penalty minutes in 18 postseason contests with the Winterhawks, helping the club reach the WHL Championship Series. Danielson captained the Wheat Kings during the 2022-23 campaign, earning a place on the WHL’s East Division Second All-Star Team after leading the club in goals (33), assists (45), points (78), power play goals (13), power play points (38) and shorthanded goals (3) in 68 games. In total, Danielson compiled 217 points (83-134-217), a plus-33 rating and 122 penalty minutes in 199 regular-season games with the Wheat Kings and Winterhawks from 2020-24. The Red Deer, Alta., native represented Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging three points (1-2-3) and a plus-two rating in five appearances.

