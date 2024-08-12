Savage keeping eyes on present and future

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings forward prospect Red Savage went through a season of growth and change in 2023-24.

Selected 114th overall by Detroit in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Savage played last season at Michigan State after transferring from Miami (Ohio), where he spent his first two collegiate seasons.

Adjusting to the competitive Big Ten Conference was advantageous for Savage, who believes he’s become a more well-rounded player.

“I think it helped me individually as well, playing with elite players and having that security on your back knowing that even if you don’t play your best, the team will still pick you up and force you into games,” Savage said during the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp last month. “It was a lot of fun. I think my game especially improved a lot throughout the year.”