RECAP: Uplifted by fans energized from Lions' win, Red Wings cap special day in Detroit with 2-1 victory over Lightning

DETROIT -- An NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field followed by an Atlantic Division clash between the Red Wings and Lightning at Little Caesars Arena gave Detroit sports fans reasons to flock downtown on Sunday.

And after the dust settled, the Lions’ 31-23 win against the Buccaneers and the Red Wings’ 2-1 victory over the Lightning gave Detroit sports fans reasons to celebrate.

“I coach in pro sports and there are very few times when you hit it like this and engage an entire city,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I get the fact that it’s been so long for (the Lions). But the way they’ve done it and the energy, how authentic the group is, our building was buzzing to start. They get excited about our games but this Sunday night game, I don’t know if we generated the buzz. It had a little bit to do with the Lions’ win. It was pretty cool. It'll be really neat to watch (the Lions) next weekend.”

Sunday's game at Little Caesars Arena featured an impressive goaltending duel between Alex Lyon, who made 27 saves for Detroit (24-17-5; 53 points), and Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made 22 saves for Tampa Bay (24-18-5; 53 points).

"That's the goal at the beginning of the year, was to be in the mix for the playoffs and try to go as far as we can," said Daniel Sprong, who scored the goal-ahead goal for the Red Wings in the second period. "But it's a long season. There's going to be ups and downs. Right now, we're playing some really good hockey and we got to keep rolling like this."