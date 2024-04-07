RECAP: Strong start leads Red Wings to critical 3-1 victory over Sabres

DETROIT -- Locked in a tight race for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, the Detroit Red Wings have repeatedly stressed they want to control what they can control during this final stretch.

That’s exactly what the Red Wings did on Sunday afternoon, riding a strong start to a critical 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena.

“We’ve been staying in the battle,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “That’s points in four of our last six games and victories in two of our last three. We’re slowly gobbling up some points and keeping ourselves in the fight.”

Goalie Alex Lyon made 37 saves for the Red Wings (38-31-8; 84 points), who jumped past the idle Pittsburgh Penguins (83 points) and Philadelphia Flyers (83 points) into the East’s final wild-card spot. The Washington Capitals (82 points) are set to host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

Netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 21 shots for Buffalo (37-36-5; 79 points), which went 1-2-0 against Detroit this season.

“It feels good to get a win,” said Raymond, who had a goal and an assist for his team-leading 19th multi-point game of the season. "Obviously maybe not our best game, but found a way to get it done. Al played great back in net. A big one.”