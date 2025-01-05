RECAP: Special teams at forefront for Red Wings in ‘big win’ at Jets, 4-2

WINNIPEG -- The Detroit Red Wings rose to the occasion against the top club in the NHL on Saturday night, grabbing a first-period lead and never trailing in an eventual 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

“It’s a big win, for sure,” said Lucas Raymond, who had a power-play goal and two assists for his 13th multi-point game and first three-point performance of the season. “I feel like we’ve played some really good hockey lately, and we continued that tonight. Obviously, they’re a great team and they put us under pressure but we kind of weathered that and kept going.”

Special teams were paramount for the Red Wings (17-18-4; 38 points), who won their fourth straight game behind a 2-for-3 performance on the power play and 2-for-2 effort on the penalty kill. The Jets (27-12-2; 56 points), who dropped their third contest in a row, entered the night with the NHL’s best power-play success rate (32 percent).

“They’ve done a really good job,” head coach Todd McLellan said about Detroit’s special teams. “Coming in as a new staff, Trent [Yawney] and I, and joining the group that’s here, the focus went on penalty killing. The power play was doing a pretty good job. There hasn’t been many tweaks there, a few things we’ve talked about, but certainly the penalty kill has been a total revamp. Winnipeg didn’t get many opportunities but when they did, we held our ground and did our jobs.”

Captain Dylan Larkin put Detroit ahead, 1-0, with a power-play goal 6:25 into the game. He grabbed a loose puck from behind the goal line and sent it up to Moritz Seider at the point, whose one-timer pass went to Lucas Raymond just above the left face-off circle. Raymond got the puck back to Larkin, who skated into the lower half of the right face-off circle before firing a wrister over Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck’s shoulder.

With the tally, his first of the night and 15th of the season, Larkin extended his goal-scoring streak to three straight games as well as pushed his point streak to match a season-high five consecutive contests.

In the first period, the Red Wings also outshot the Jets, 17-7.

“We’re getting high shot volume,” Raymond said. “I think we’re realizing what that creates.”