RECAP: Detroit comes up short in Ottawa, 2-1

OTTAWA -- A positive that the Detroit Red Wings pointed to and hope to build off from Thursday night’s 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre was their penalty kill, which went a perfect 5-for-5.

It was a performance that kept the Red Wings (10-12-4; 24 points) in the game against the Senators (11-12-2; 24 points), who entered the night with the NHL’s third-highest power-play success rate (28 percent).

"Penalty kill was good," Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. "Huss was good again. That's a tough one. I think we played well enough to get two points, and we got zero. With 40 seconds left, we just got to button things up and get it to overtime."

Like Larkin, head coach Derek Lalonde saw Thursday's setback as a missed opportunity.

"We're going to look back, we outchanced them 5-on-5," Lalonde said. "This is a game you hope to take at least a point out of. Unfortunately, we didn't there in the end."

The Red Wings found themselves in a 1-0 deficit entering the first intermission. The Senators opened the scoring at 12:14 when Josh Norris, an Oxford, Mich., native, netted his first goal of the night by cleaning up his own rebound after Drake Batherson forced a turnover.

Batherson appeared to double the lead at 4:29 of the second period, but his power-play goal was called back after Detroit successfully challenged for offside.

Shots in the frame ended 13-4 in Ottawa’s favor, and 27-12 through two periods.

Alex DeBrincat scored on a 4-on-3 power play to tie it 1-1 at 6:15 of the third period. A pass from Vladimir Tarasenko got to J.T. Compher in the high slot and he slid it to DeBrincat, who beat Senators goalie Linus Ullmark with a wrister from the left face-off circle.

It was DeBrincat’s 11th goal of the season, and his sixth on the man advantage.

"We're battling to get pucks back," DeBrincat said about Detroit's power play as of late. "Making those small little plays and getting a lot of shots on it too. I think it's been good, can definitely be better."