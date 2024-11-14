RECAP: Red Wings will travel California ‘with a smile’ after defeating Penguins in overtime, 3-2 

Edvinsson's game-winner 1:30 into extra frame lifts Detroit to first win in Pittsburgh since Dec. 28, 2022

By Jonathan Mills
PITTSBURGH -- The Detroit Red Wings left Little Caesars Arena after Saturday’s shutout loss to the New York Rangers wanting more and feeling they did a lot right shy of converting their numerous scoring chances.

Sticking to their game and trusting their process in the days following was rewarded, as the Red Wings bounced back with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday night.

“I don’t know how many chances we had [on Saturday], and we didn’t put the puck in the net,” said Simon Edvinsson, who scored the game-winning goal 1:30 into the extra session. “Now we got a few, and we won. Of course, it felt good. I think we’re going to travel to California with a smile and good feeling going into these next games.”

Helping Detroit (7-7-1; 15 points) snap a two-game skid with 32 saves, goalie Cam Tablot also earned his 250th career NHL win. Netminder Alex Nedeljkovic turned aside 28 shots for Pittsburgh (6-9-3; 15 points).

“For the most part, our first 30 minutes was a continuation of where we were the other night versus New York,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “We were excellent, then we started turning the puck over. There are nights you play Pittsburgh, and they’re Pittsburgh. There are nights you play Pittsburgh that Sidney [Crosby] and [Evgeni] Malkin look like they’re going to take the game over, and this was one of those nights. I give our guys credit -- it’s tough to check those guys. Everyone in the lineup has to do it on the road, and we did it. Got it to overtime, made a play.”

The first period, during which the Red Wings outshot the Penguins 12-9, ended scoreless.

Getting the scoring started on the road, Jonatan Berggren buried a cross-ice pass from Vladimir Tarasenko past Nedeljkovic to put Detroit up 1-0 just a minute into the second period. Jeff Petry had the secondary assist on Berggren’s first goal of the season.

“That was a really good feeling,” Berggren said. “We’ve created a lot of chances. It kind of felt like I was cursed there sometimes, but lucky to get the first one.”

The Red Wings’ power play made it 2-0 when Patrick Kane finished a wide-open look from in front of the Penguins’ net at 5:15 of the second period. The assists went to captain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond.

Raymond continues to pace Detroit in assists (13), points (14) and power-play points (eight) through 15 games this season.

“I like that dirty goal in the fact that it was a loose puck retrieval, and they attacked right off the loose puck,” Lalonde said. “That wasn’t anything pretty. That’s a mentality and a mindset on the power play."

Getting one back for Pittsburgh just 2:04 later, Bryan Rust carried the puck down the wall before he tucked a shot around Talbot’s left pad to cut it to 2-1.

Anthony Beauvillier, who was set up by Marcus Pettersson, scored all alone on the back door to tie it 2-2 at 12:23 of the second period.

A scoreless third period led to overtime, with Edvinsson finding the back of the net shortly after Talbot stretched out to makle a game-saving stop on Malkin.

Edvinsson, who was assisted by Alex DeBrincat and Kane, became the third defensemen in Red Wings history to score an overtime goal at age 21 or younger, joining Moritz Seider and Dennis Cholowski.

“It was huge that we got two points,” Berggren said. “Against the Rangers, we probably played our best hockey of the season but didn’t get the W there. It’s good for our team to have the mood up after that game and get a W here.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will begin the California leg of their four-game road trip when they visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on Berggren

“Berggren was great, Vlad. That line’s been good. Had them up a few times. I had both Vlad and Bergy up next in overtime, just had a feeling with the way they’ve been playing and the confidence on the stick. But fortunately, the boys took care of it beforehand. That’s a really good sign because that line, I know it sounds repetitive, but that line’s been doing good things and creating chances.”

Edvinsson on his goal

“That felt really good. First OT [goal]. We battled all game. To get that goal at the end and two points is huge.”

Edvinsson on defending the Penguins’ top players

“I don’t know if you can adapt to that. That’s one of the best lines in the league with Crosby, Malkin and [Kris] Letang. They can play with the puck out there, so I just try to develop my game after how they play. You see all those guys -- Erik Karlsson was an idol for me growing up, and Letang. Some good hockey players out there, so just a good feeling to put the puck in the net at the end there.”

Berggren on starting the road trip off on the right foot

“I feel like the first game of this road trip, it’s huge to get the W. A little bit of ups and downs there, but it shows character to win in overtime.

Berggren on if he could feel the Penguins playing with a high desperation level

“They had a pretty rough game [against the Dallas Stars on XXX], so we knew they would be coming out at 100 percent. I felt we matched that. These guys have so much skill, so you need to be 100 percent every shift.”

