RECAP: Red Wings will travel California ‘with a smile’ after defeating Penguins in overtime, 3-2 

PITTSBURGH -- The Detroit Red Wings left Little Caesars Arena after Saturday’s shutout loss to the New York Rangers wanting more and feeling they did a lot right shy of converting their numerous scoring chances.

Sticking to their game and trusting their process in the days following was rewarded, as the Red Wings bounced back with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday night.

“I don’t know how many chances we had [on Saturday], and we didn’t put the puck in the net,” said Simon Edvinsson, who scored the game-winning goal 1:30 into the extra session. “Now we got a few, and we won. Of course, it felt good. I think we’re going to travel to California with a smile and good feeling going into these next games.”

Helping Detroit (7-7-1; 15 points) snap a two-game skid with 32 saves, goalie Cam Tablot also earned his 250th career NHL win. Netminder Alex Nedeljkovic turned aside 28 shots for Pittsburgh (6-9-3; 15 points).

“For the most part, our first 30 minutes was a continuation of where we were the other night versus New York,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “We were excellent, then we started turning the puck over. There are nights you play Pittsburgh, and they’re Pittsburgh. There are nights you play Pittsburgh that Sidney [Crosby] and [Evgeni] Malkin look like they’re going to take the game over, and this was one of those nights. I give our guys credit -- it’s tough to check those guys. Everyone in the lineup has to do it on the road, and we did it. Got it to overtime, made a play.”