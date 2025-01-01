RECAP: Red Wings will carry ‘a good feeling’ into the New Year after outlasting Penguins, 4-2

DETROIT -- Ending the 2024 calendar year and their four-game homestand on a winning note, the Detroit Red Wings downed the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-2, at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

“We just got to keep it going,” goalie Alex Lyon said. “Whether we’re going on the road or at home, we just got to continue to play a consistent brand of hockey. That’s obviously something we’ve maybe haven’t found as much as we would have liked this year, but there’s a good feeling right now. Like I said, we just have to continue to cultivate that.”

Lyon made 23 saves for the Red Wings (15-18-4; 34 points) in their second straight victory, which also was Todd McLallen’s 600th as an NHL head coach. Netminder Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 21 shots for the Penguins (17-17-5; 39 points).

“I haven’t even put a lot of thought into that,” McLellan said of reaching the 600-win milestone. “It was more for this group than it is about me. There’s so many happy and excited guys in there right now. Just the whole mood is a little bit different from when we started, and that means a lot more than 600. Some of those guys weren’t even alive when that started, so it doesn’t really matter to them.”

Getting the crowd at Little Caesars Arena on their feet just before the eight-minute mark of the first period, Vladimir Tarasenko threaded a pass through Pittsburgh defensemen Marcus Pettersson and P.O. Joseph to Jonatan Berggren at center ice and he scored on a breakaway to give Detroit a 1-0 lead at 7:52. J.T. Compher had the secondary assist.

“I forgot to change, so I was a little bit late,” Berggren said on how he scored his fifth goal of the season. “I’m glad he saw me coming there, so it was a little bit of luck. But of course, then Vlad made a really good pass.”