RECAP: Red Wings ‘stuck together and didn’t quit’ to beat Devils, 5-3

DETROIT -- The 19,515 fans that packed Little Caesars Arena on Thursday were treated to a highly entertaining night of hockey, featuring 60 minutes of back-and-forth action, special teams galore and a handful of heated brawls between the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils.
And when the dust settled, the Red Wings emerged victorious, prevailing over the Devils, 5-3, for their third straight win.
“The entire night had some good emotion for us, which is great,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I’m not saying needed, but it’s a little bit of a quiet room. You never want your guys to be who they’re not, but even after the first [period], those two quick goals, we had a lot of chatter and positive energy.”