RECAP: Red Wings ‘stuck together and didn’t quit’ to beat Devils, 5-3

Larkin on the role that emotion had in Thursday’s victory

“It was everything tonight. Guys like Fisch and Benny just dragging us into it, and we needed that. We were 11 [forwards] and seven [defensemen] tonight. As a forward you play a lot and you’re into the game, but I thought those guys really drove us into the battle.”

Larkin on where Detroit is at offensively at this point of the season

“It’s still a work in progress. I feel we’re on the outside a little too much, and obviously the Islanders game is a different story, but tonight I didn’t feel like it was an issue. It was a fast, offensive game. We did a great job playing defense, but I thought we got chances and generated high-quality chances.”

Larkin on Fischer’s impact

“He does things every night that aren’t on the scoresheet and contributes all over the place for us. He’s unbelievable in the locker room, the guys love him.”

DeBrincat on the difference a week makes

“I think we stuck to the process. Maybe a couple periods here and there we weren’t playing our best. I think we were playing the systems right and doing everything to the best of our abilities, it just wasn’t ending up going our way. I think now, we just stuck to the process and it’s going our way. If we can keep doing that and listening to the coaches, just keep putting the team first, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”