RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Carolina, 4-0

After a scoreless first period in which Detroit was outshot 15-3, Carolina took control in the second period, beginning at the 4:42 mark with Sebastian Aho’s goal at the left post that made it 1-0.

"I know the shot volume was extremely lopsided, but that's them,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “If you look at the underlying numbers in the first (period) it was not that bad, probably even with Grade-A chances. We were the team that had the looks at the end of the period, two right on the doorstep. Obviously we would have liked to steal the period and didn't."

Seth Jarvis gave Carolina a 2-0 lead at 5:39 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal from the slot. Extending it to 3-0 just 5:07 later, Martin Necas one-timed Evgeny Kuznetsov’s cross-slot pass in the left face-off circle.

"Obviously those two quick goals," Seider said when asked what went wrong for Detroit in the second period. "Other than that, I think we still had pretty good looks. I think honestly, the score didn't translate the whole game. We know they're a team that shoots a lot."

Brady Skjei capped the scoring at 4-0, putting his own rebound home at 16:23 of the second period with a shot from the left face-off circle.

Seider said he liked the way Detroit kept fightning in the third period.

"It's obviously hard to push when you're down 4-0," Seider said. "I think we still didn't give up on it. I think that's a big positive. We stayed together as a team and maybe that's something to take away from the game."

The Red Wings continue to battle an illness that is going around their dressing room at an inopportune time, as Patrick Kane and Austin Czarnik were the latest victims and did not dress against the Hurricanes.

"We knew we were going to be up against it tonight," Lalonde said. "Not only where our lineup was, but to have it happen to you right before the game is a bit of a stinger. That's a tough team to play 11 forwards with because of the pace they play at.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will look to snap its three-game winless streak on Saturday afternoon against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.