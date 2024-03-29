RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Carolina, 4-0

Reimer makes 29 saves for Detroit, which can't rally after allowing four second-period goals in 12-minute span

DET-CAR 03:28:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Detroit Red Wings were unable to get their offense going on Thursday night, falling in a 4-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Goalie James Reimer made 29 saves for Detroit (36-27-9; 81 points), which was held off the scoresheet for the second time in the last three games. Turning aside all 24 shots he faced, goaltender Frederik Andersen posted his second shutout this season to help Carolina (46-21-7; 99 points) clinch a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"They're a good team and capitalize on their chances," Ben Chiarot said about the Hurricanes, who swept the three-game season series against the Red Wings. "They're a team contending for a Stanley Cup right now. They know how to play, been playing that way for a long time. Lot of dangerous players over there. You give them a couple chances to put it in the net, they’re going to do it and obviously we didn’t capitalize on ours.”

After a scoreless first period in which Detroit was outshot 15-3, Carolina took control in the second period, beginning at the 4:42 mark with Sebastian Aho’s goal at the left post that made it 1-0.

"I know the shot volume was extremely lopsided, but that's them,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “If you look at the underlying numbers in the first (period) it was not that bad, probably even with Grade-A chances. We were the team that had the looks at the end of the period, two right on the doorstep. Obviously we would have liked to steal the period and didn't."

Seth Jarvis gave Carolina a 2-0 lead at 5:39 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal from the slot. Extending it to 3-0 just 5:07 later, Martin Necas one-timed Evgeny Kuznetsov’s cross-slot pass in the left face-off circle.

"Obviously those two quick goals," Seider said when asked what went wrong for Detroit in the second period. "Other than that, I think we still had pretty good looks. I think honestly, the score didn't translate the whole game. We know they're a team that shoots a lot."

Brady Skjei capped the scoring at 4-0, putting his own rebound home at 16:23 of the second period with a shot from the left face-off circle.

Seider said he liked the way Detroit kept fightning in the third period.

"It's obviously hard to push when you're down 4-0," Seider said. "I think we still didn't give up on it. I think that's a big positive. We stayed together as a team and maybe that's something to take away from the game."

The Red Wings continue to battle an illness that is going around their dressing room at an inopportune time, as Patrick Kane and Austin Czarnik were the latest victims and did not dress against the Hurricanes.

"We knew we were going to be up against it tonight," Lalonde said. "Not only where our lineup was, but to have it happen to you right before the game is a bit of a stinger. That's a tough team to play 11 forwards with because of the pace they play at.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will look to snap its three-game winless streak on Saturday afternoon against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Meijer Postgame Comments | CAR vs. DET | 03/28/24

QUOTABLE 

Lalonde on Thursday’s loss

“Again, it’s a lopsided score but I don’t think the underlying numbers are going to be that awful. Andersen was sneaky good. He made some big, Grade-A saves. They were better tonight. They got what they deserved, but there were some moments throughout the night that I think we can build on.”

Chiarot on if there was any feeling of deflation in the second period

“I just think it’s tough when we’re having a hard time finding the back of the net, knowing how hard we’re working, playing the right way and doing a lot of good things defensively. Nashville and Washinton, those were really good games for us. Putting the puck in the back of the net is tough for us right now. At times during this year, it felt like it was going to be never-ending for us.”

Seider on not being able to gain any ground in the Eastern Conference Playoffs race

"Our season is on the line right now and we can't really find ways to dominate games and be a force. Luckily, for some reason, other teams are missing out on the opportunity and it's still up to us. We just got to, I don't know, wake up pretty soon and be the team that we definitely can be that everybody saw in the past this year. I think then we're hopefully on the right track."

Seider on how the Red Wings can turn things around

"A great opportunity with an early game in Florida. A team that's always tough to play against, but I think we've shown we can beat them, especially in their rink. That will be a big step in the right direction, if we get two points out of that building."

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series with Hurricanes in Carolina on Thursday

Red Wings believe mental toughness, high effort level will be keys to success down the stretch  

RECAP: Red Wings earn point but fall to Capitals in overtime, 4-3, amid playoff-like atmosphere 

Red Wings sign forward Emmitt Finnie to three-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Capitals on Tuesday with major playoff implications at stake

Red Wings relishing opportunities, challenges as playoff push ramps up

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit shut out in Nashville, 1-0, despite strong defensive effort

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off season-long five-game road trip on Saturday in Nashville

Edvinsson gaining valuable NHL experience, enjoying stretch run with Red Wings

Amy Peterson Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Larkin's return to lineup helps more than offense in Red Wings' ‘great win’ over Islanders, 6-3 

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for pivotal Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday

‘This is where you want to be’: Red Wings embracing pressure during postseason push 

RECAP: Raymond plays key role in Red Wings' 4-3 comeback overtime win against Blue Jackets

Red Wings sign goaltender Carter Gylander to two-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Edvinsson expected to enter Red Wings’ lineup against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice in Red Wings’ 6-3 loss at Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bring momentum, strong team game into Pittsburgh on Sunday

PWHL Boston tops Ottawa in shootout, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night

RECAP: Red Wings flip the script, end losing skid in 4-1 hard-fought battle against Buffalo Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to snap losing streak against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings endure 4-1 loss to Coyotes

Alison Vaughn Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to face Coyotes on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings can’t shake skid, drop road trip finale to Sabres, 7-3

Yzerman views organizational depth as foundation for Red Wings’ long-term success

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

Red Wings sign Tim Gettinger to one-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings not lacking in effort despite 5-3 loss at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on raising compete level as they close out back-to-back set Saturday in Vegas

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Arizona, 4-0

Mostly quiet at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ chemistry and organizational depth encourages Yzerman

PREVIEW: With 2024 NHL Trade Deadline past, Red Wings kick off back-to-back Friday in Arizona 

Red Wings acquire Radim Simek and seventh-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from San Jose Sharks for Klim Kostin

RECAP: Red Wings stumble in 7-2 road loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Detroit begins four-game road trip Wednesday in Colorado

Carolyn Cassin Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by NHL-leading Panthers, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

Detroit Red Wings announce Michigan-based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

Dr. Darienne Hudson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree