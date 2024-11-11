RECAP: Red Wings shut out for first time this season in 4-0 loss to Rangers

Husso makes 20 saves in first start with Detroit since Oct. 10

DET-NYR 11:09:24
By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- Despite recording a season-high 37 shots on goal, the Red Wings were shut out by goalie Jonathan Quick and the New York Rangers in a 4-0 loss at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

Patrick Kane said it was simply just one of those nights for the Red Wings (6-7-1; 13 points), who were swept in the season series with the Rangers (9-3-1; 19 points). Saturday's game marked Detroit's most shots in a single contest with scoring a goal since a 45-shot outing on Feb. 25, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I think throughout the season, you’re going to have games like that,” Kane said. “What we can take away is that we created a lot tonight. Obviously got to find ways to produce and get pucks by the goalie, but you got to be happy with the way we created.”

New York got an opportunity on the power play at 13:06 and scored just seven seconds later when Chris Kreider redirected Adam Fox’s shot from deep to make it 1-0.

Ben Chiarot said Detroit’s penalty kill, which went 2-for-5 over the last two days, remains a work in progress.

“Obviously the one tonight was sort of a unique play,” Chiarot said. “You don’t see too many shots from the wall like that, then a pretty good tip in front of the net. It’s just details, being sharp and aggressive.”

The Red Wings applied consistent pressure for most of the second period but couldn’t quite finish before a pair of quick goals by the Rangers late in the frame was a bit of a punch to the gut.

Jimmy Vesey gave New York a 2-0 lead at 16:52 of the second period, finishing a feed from Sam Carrick. Then 48 seconds later, Artemi Panarin beat Detroit goalie Ville Husso to the glove side to extend it 3-0. Husso completed his first NHL start since Oct. 10 with 20 saves.

“It’s difficult,” Chiarot said about the Rangers' two second-period goals. “Obviously changes the momentum there for a little bit, but I thought even after that we still did a good job of keeping our foot on the gas, keeping the ice tilted in their direction.”

New York capped the scoring with 3:43 left in the game, as Reilly Smith's empty-netter padded it 4-0.

Like his players, head coach Derek Lalonde was frustrated with Saturday’s result but wants the Red Wings to “stay with it.”

“I know it sounds cliché, but trust what the process looks like,” Lalonde said. “I don’t like the fact that we play a game like that, and we don’t get another crack at it until Wednesday. Guys will have to sit on it a bit. I don’t know if I’ve been in a hockey game that frustrating, and I’ve coached 30-plus years.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will turn their attention to a four-game road trip that begins with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | NYR vs. DET | 11/09/24

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on Saturday’s game

“It is what it is. We missed some execution in some areas. Don’t like either of the penalties we took in the first [period]. One ended up in the back of our net. Probably a credit to them. We literally could be sitting here with an 8-1 win and we lost 4-0. We’re going to eat it, keep getting better and got an opportunity on Wednesday.”

Lalonde on Husso’s play

“Good. Valuable minutes for him. Obviously I think the pace was a little quicker here than what he’s seen over the last few weeks, being down in the American Hockey League, and obviously a skilled team that gets pucks to the net. I think that was a pretty good game for him.”

Kane on what Detroit did well in the offensive zone against New York

“I think we were breaking out of our end really well and creating odd-man rushes. When you get odd-man rushes, you’re able get second and third pucks, and opportunities and create some zone time off that too. That was a good part of our game – the breakouts, entries and leading into offensive zone play.”

