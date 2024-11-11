RECAP: Red Wings shut out for first time this season in 4-0 loss to Rangers

DETROIT -- Despite recording a season-high 37 shots on goal, the Red Wings were shut out by goalie Jonathan Quick and the New York Rangers in a 4-0 loss at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

Patrick Kane said it was simply just one of those nights for the Red Wings (6-7-1; 13 points), who were swept in the season series with the Rangers (9-3-1; 19 points). Saturday's game marked Detroit's most shots in a single contest with scoring a goal since a 45-shot outing on Feb. 25, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I think throughout the season, you’re going to have games like that,” Kane said. “What we can take away is that we created a lot tonight. Obviously got to find ways to produce and get pucks by the goalie, but you got to be happy with the way we created.”

New York got an opportunity on the power play at 13:06 and scored just seven seconds later when Chris Kreider redirected Adam Fox’s shot from deep to make it 1-0.

Ben Chiarot said Detroit’s penalty kill, which went 2-for-5 over the last two days, remains a work in progress.

“Obviously the one tonight was sort of a unique play,” Chiarot said. “You don’t see too many shots from the wall like that, then a pretty good tip in front of the net. It’s just details, being sharp and aggressive.”

The Red Wings applied consistent pressure for most of the second period but couldn’t quite finish before a pair of quick goals by the Rangers late in the frame was a bit of a punch to the gut.

Jimmy Vesey gave New York a 2-0 lead at 16:52 of the second period, finishing a feed from Sam Carrick. Then 48 seconds later, Artemi Panarin beat Detroit goalie Ville Husso to the glove side to extend it 3-0. Husso completed his first NHL start since Oct. 10 with 20 saves.