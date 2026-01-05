Detroit Red Wings Unveil Fan Details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, Presented by Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings today announced fan details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday, Jan. 12 when the Red Wings host the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in franchise history, Fedorov won three Stanley Cup championships during his 13 seasons in Detroit and ranks among the Red Wings’ top seven all-time leaders in goals, assists and points. He will become the ninth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.

The celebration will feature several NHL legends in attendance, special concourse activations, in-arena tributes and multiple fan engagement opportunities honoring one of the most iconic players to ever wear the Winged Wheel.

An exclusive tribute book called “Ninety One: A Salute to Sergei Fedorov” will be available for purchase during the event, with presale access beginning Jan. 1 only at ShopHockeytown.com. The book was written by longtime Red Wings columnist Bob Duff and details Fedorov’s defection from Russia to join the Red Wings, his iconic skill and style and his lasting impact on Hockeytown and the NHL.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sergei Fedorov back to Detroit as his No. 91 jersey takes its rightful place in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena,” said Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President & CEO Ryan Gustafson. “Sergei is one of the most iconic players of all time, and our passionate fans will have numerous opportunities on Jan. 12 to celebrate his incredible career as he joins the other eight legends who have worn the Winged Wheel to have their numbers retired.”

Little Caesars Arena doors will open at 4:20 p.m., more than an hour earlier than usual, with puck drop set for 7:15 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:35 p.m. to experience the full jersey retirement ceremony.

Jan. 12 Timeline

4:20 p.m. – Arena doors open

5:35 p.m. – Fans encouraged to be in seats

7:11 p.m. – Ceremonial puck drop by Fedorov

7:15 p.m. – Game begins

Fan Engagement & Special Activations

Tribute Book: “Ninety One: A Salute to Sergei Fedorov” available for purchase

Presale begins Jan. 1 at ShopHockeytown.com ahead of the official release on Jan. 12

On Jan. 12, ticketed fans will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase autographed copies at the Little Caesars Arena Team Store and on the Via Concourse

Forever Fedorov Ultimate Fan Experience Contest (From Dec. 28 – Jan. 6) which includes:

Two all-inclusive Labatt Club tickets and one parking pass for Jan. 12

Two seats at a pregame Rinkside Chat and a meet-and-greet with Fedorov

Two copies of “Ninety One: A Salute to Sergei Fedorov”

Two exclusive Fedorov merchandise items

Fans can enter HERE or visit DetroitRedWings.com/ForeverFedorov

Commemorative “91” lapel pins for fans entering the arena

for fans entering the arena Trophy Display: The Stanley Cup, Hart Memorial Trophy, Frank J. Selke Trophy and Lester B. Pearson Trophy on display near the Team Store by the Meijer Entry SW

The Stanley Cup, Hart Memorial Trophy, Frank J. Selke Trophy and Lester B. Pearson Trophy on display near the Team Store by the Meijer Entry SW “91” Fan Section: Dedicated lower-bowl section on the east side of the arena will feature white “91” numerals formed by white T-shirts, with red shirts filling the remainder of the section

Fans encouraged to wear the shirts throughout the game