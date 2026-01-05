Detroit Red Wings Unveil Fan Details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, Presented by Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12

Celebration to feature expanded fan experiences and exclusive collectibles; Exclusive “Ninety One: A Salute to Sergei Fedorov” book presale begins Jan. 1, with in-arena and autographed sales available during event on Jan. 12

DET-91 release
By Josh Berenter
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings today announced fan details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday, Jan. 12 when the Red Wings host the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in franchise history, Fedorov won three Stanley Cup championships during his 13 seasons in Detroit and ranks among the Red Wings’ top seven all-time leaders in goals, assists and points. He will become the ninth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.

The celebration will feature several NHL legends in attendance, special concourse activations, in-arena tributes and multiple fan engagement opportunities honoring one of the most iconic players to ever wear the Winged Wheel.

An exclusive tribute book called “Ninety One: A Salute to Sergei Fedorov” will be available for purchase during the event, with presale access beginning Jan. 1 only at ShopHockeytown.com. The book was written by longtime Red Wings columnist Bob Duff and details Fedorov’s defection from Russia to join the Red Wings, his iconic skill and style and his lasting impact on Hockeytown and the NHL.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sergei Fedorov back to Detroit as his No. 91 jersey takes its rightful place in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena,” said Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President & CEO Ryan Gustafson. “Sergei is one of the most iconic players of all time, and our passionate fans will have numerous opportunities on Jan. 12 to celebrate his incredible career as he joins the other eight legends who have worn the Winged Wheel to have their numbers retired.”

Little Caesars Arena doors will open at 4:20 p.m., more than an hour earlier than usual, with puck drop set for 7:15 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:35 p.m. to experience the full jersey retirement ceremony.

Jan. 12 Timeline

  • 4:20 p.m. – Arena doors open
  • 5:35 p.m. – Fans encouraged to be in seats
  • 7:11 p.m. – Ceremonial puck drop by Fedorov
  • 7:15 p.m. – Game begins

Fan Engagement & Special Activations

  • Tribute Book: “Ninety One: A Salute to Sergei Fedorov” available for purchase
  • Presale begins Jan. 1 at ShopHockeytown.com ahead of the official release on Jan. 12
  • On Jan. 12, ticketed fans will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase autographed copies at the Little Caesars Arena Team Store and on the Via Concourse
  • Forever Fedorov Ultimate Fan Experience Contest (From Dec. 28 – Jan. 6) which includes:
  • Two all-inclusive Labatt Club tickets and one parking pass for Jan. 12
  • Two seats at a pregame Rinkside Chat and a meet-and-greet with Fedorov
  • Two copies of “Ninety One: A Salute to Sergei Fedorov”
  • Two exclusive Fedorov merchandise items
  • Fans can enter HERE or visit DetroitRedWings.com/ForeverFedorov
  • Commemorative “91” lapel pins for fans entering the arena
  • Trophy Display: The Stanley Cup, Hart Memorial Trophy, Frank J. Selke Trophy and Lester B. Pearson Trophy on display near the Team Store by the Meijer Entry SW
  • “91” Fan Section: Dedicated lower-bowl section on the east side of the arena will feature white “91” numerals formed by white T-shirts, with red shirts filling the remainder of the section
  • Fans encouraged to wear the shirts throughout the game
  • Limited-edition Fedorov merchandise available at the Team Store and on ShopHockeytown.com
  • Augmented Reality activation to engage fans in-arena and at home

News Feed

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

‘What an unbelievable experience’: Little Caesars Arena hosts first of two 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour games on Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings celebrate Kids Day with Saturday matinee against Penguins

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Penguins, 4-1

RECAP: Detroit picks up point in 4-3 overtime loss in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off 2026 with an Eastern Conference matchup in Pittsburgh on Thursday

RECAP: 'In an effort we're proud of' on New Year's Eve, Red Wings hold off Jets for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Jets for New Year’s Eve Game, presented by Planet Fitness, on Wednesday

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

With 41-game mark of their Centennial season right around the corner, Red Wings reflect on confidence gained and need for carrying it forward

RECAP: Edvinsson rises ‘from the dead,’ nets OT winner to lift Red Wings to 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

RECAP: Back from NHL’s holiday break, Detroit drops 5-2 decision in Carolina

PREVIEW: Division leaders square off as Red Wings visit Hurricanes on Saturday night

‘We have a lot of faith in what he’s preaching’: With growth comes confidence for McLellan-led Red Wings

RECAP: Larkin's ‘leadership factor’ among keys as Red Wings head into NHL's holiday break with big 4-3 overtime win against Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Stars lace up their skates for Hockeytown Holidays Game on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit ‘very happy’ it could finish off Mom’s Trip with 3-2 overtime win against Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Powered by 'good individual performances throughout the lineup,' Red Wings take down Capitals, 5-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off Mom’s Trip with Saturday matinee in D.C.

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 4-1 loss to Mammoth

PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday

RECAP: DeBrincat strikes twice in final frame to help Red Wings rally past Islanders, 3-2

PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings host Islanders on Tuesday 

In first practice back at home following their lengthy road trip, Red Wings’ ‘spirits were up and had energy’

Connor McDavid, John Gibson and Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a complete game top to bottom' on the way to 4-0 shutout win in Chicago

PREVIEW: Detroit’s season-long six-game road swing ends in Chicago on Saturday

‘We couldn’t be happier to have them here’: Red Wings very excited for Mom’s Trip this weekend

RECAP: Detroit concludes back-to-back set with 4-1 loss in Edmonton

PREVIEW: Right back at it in Edmonton, Detroit concludes back-to-back set on Friday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings know there’s ‘some stuff to clean up,’ but they’ll gladly take 4-3 win in Calgary and prepare for quick turnaround

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames put respective streaks on the line in Calgary on Wednesday

Having hit the 30-game mark, Red Wings feel their Centennial season has ‘flown by’

Red Wings vs. Predators Game on Monday, March 2 to Start at 1 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. CET

RECAP: Gibson 'incredible' in Red Wings' 4-0 shutout victory over Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to keep point streak going in Western Canada, take on Canucks on Monday

RECAP: Detroit ‘stayed in the battle and got one late’ to defeat Seattle, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Seattle for Saturday showdown against the Kraken  

Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip

College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena with the annual“Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, on Saturday, February 7

‘The best bonding trip is a winning one’: Red Wings upbeat as they head out on six-game, 10-day trek

RECAP: Red Wings 'came out with a really good game plan' en route to 5-4 win over Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

‘We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer host youth from Detroit Police Athletic League for annual Hometown Holiday Assist 