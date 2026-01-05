PREVIEW: Red Wings set for Atlantic Division road tilt versus Senators on Monday

OTTAWA -- In Canada’s capital city for the first time this season, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Ottawa Senators at Canada Tire Centre on Monday night.
“They’re a divisional rival and have been pretty good over the last few years,” Marco Kasper said. “You always want to win these games. It’s important for us to be physically engaged. They play heavy, and we don’t want to be pushed around, so we’re going to go out there and do the same to them.”
Both 6-3-1 in their last 10 games, Detroit (24-15-4; 52 points) and Ottawa (20-15-5; 45 points) will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. Broadcast coverage will be carried on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). And for fans in Canada, Monday’s game will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
In the wake of Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, a contest which the Red Wings registered a season-low 12 shots on goal, head coach Todd McLellan shuffled his forward lines at practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Sunday afternoon. Then in the evening, the Red Wings announced John Leonard was being recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.