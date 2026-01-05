PREVIEW: Red Wings set for Atlantic Division road tilt versus Senators on Monday

McLellan said Leonard, who has four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games with Detroit this season, will step into the lineup for rookie Nate Danielson against the Senators.

“We’re going to give the Copp line an opportunity to stay together,” McLellan said. “When you look at 5-on-5 scoring and plus-minus in the last month, they’ve easily led the way. And everything analytically tells us to keep that line together. Some of the other lines, we haven’t been getting as much out of. Certainly there’s some concern with some of our top players, so we’ll mix them up. Things can get stale, so we’ll keep an eye on them. It doesn’t mean we can’t change on the fly. We do that anyhow, but I believe we can get something from them tonight.”

McLellan also stressed that while “the proof will be in the pudding,” Detroit’s depth and the chemistry his players have with one another gives the coaching staff confidence to mix and match trios to try to spark the offense.

“What I’ve liked so far is that there hasn’t been anybody pouting,” McLellan said. “I think they understand that they needed to brush up on some things and maybe a change or the staleness had set in. Practice yesterday was a real good practice. The morning skate [on Monday] was real good. So, let’s see a real good performance, everybody holds their heads high and works with each other.”

Seven points back from the Red Wings in the standings, the Senators have won two games in a row, most recently a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

With an assist against the Jets, Tim Stutzle extended his point streak to 12 consecutive contests (8-11—19 over that span) and leads Ottawa with 43 points, including a team-high 19 goals, this season. Drake Batherson (16 goals, 22 assists) and Dylan Cozens (11 goals, 19 assists) follow Stutzle with point totals of 38 and 30, respectively.