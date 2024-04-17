RECAP: Red Wings' playoff hopes dashed despite 5-4 shootout win in Montreal

MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings battled for a Stanley Cup Playoffs spot all the way to their 2023-24 regular-season finale. They demonstrated resilience and determination not just when their backs were against the wall down the stretch, but all season long.

But on Tuesday night, the Washington Capitals clinched the Eastern Conference’s second and final wild-card spot with a 2-1 road win over the Philadelphia Flyers, dashing the Red Wings’ postseason hopes just before they defeated the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout, 5-4, at Bell Centre.

Detroit and Washington both finished the regular season with 91 points apiece, but the Capitals had the tiebreaker with more regulation wins (32-27).

“All of these guys never quit,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “We had a very close-knit group this year. To have the last month, last two weeks, that we had, we just wouldn’t go away. Comeback after comeback, just so much fun. I wish we had more with this group and wish we got the got the opportunity to play in the playoffs. It would have been so much fun.”

Goalie James Reimer stopped 29 of 33 shots for Detroit (41-32-9; 91 points), which made an 11-point improvement from its 2022-23 season. Netminder Cayden Primeau finished with 36 saves for Montreal (30-36-16; 76 points).

"All year long, especially down the stretch, they played for each other," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "It was all about the team. We take seven of our last eight points the way we did. We won 14 games trailing in the third period. I just feel awful for the guys because they literally gave everything. It's gut-wrenching for the group.

"Proud of them. I don't know what more the group could have done battle-wise. This stings, but they did move this proud organization forward from where it's been for the last few years. We got to keep pushing forward."