RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1

PITTSBURGH -- Prospect Simon Edvinsson’s third-period goal proved to be the difference for the Detroit Red Wings in a 2-1 preseason win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday night.

“I think we had a little bit of a slow start,” said Edvinsson, who was Detroit’s sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. “But not every game can be our best game. We worked ourselves into it, but we won it at the end. That’s what matters.”

The Penguins started the scoring late in the opening frame, taking a 1-0 lead at 17:38.

Getting the Red Wings on the scoreboard in the second, Daniel Sprong, who was assisted by Jeff Petry and J.T. Compher, buried a one-timer from the point past Pittsburgh goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to make it 1-1 at 5:32.