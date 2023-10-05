News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1

Edvinsson and Sprong both score; Reimer has 21 saves

DET 100423
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

PITTSBURGH -- Prospect Simon Edvinsson’s third-period goal proved to be the difference for the Detroit Red Wings in a 2-1 preseason win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday night.

“I think we had a little bit of a slow start,” said Edvinsson, who was Detroit’s sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. “But not every game can be our best game. We worked ourselves into it, but we won it at the end. That’s what matters.”

The Penguins started the scoring late in the opening frame, taking a 1-0 lead at 17:38.

Getting the Red Wings on the scoreboard in the second, Daniel Sprong, who was assisted by Jeff Petry and J.T. Compher, buried a one-timer from the point past Pittsburgh goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to make it 1-1 at 5:32.

Things got chippy in the third, and Pittsburgh earned a 5-on-3-power play with 9:53 remaining. But Detroit’s penalty kill stood tall, shutting down the Penguins for 1:17 to keep the score even at one apiece.

Edvinsson snapped the tie during a 4-on-4 at 13:14 of the third, taking a pass from Compher and sending a shot from the left face-off circle past Nedeljkovic. Jake Walman also picked up a helper on Edvinsson’s first preseason goal.

“It’s really hard to win in this league, no matter who you play or when,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “You have to elevate your compete and emotions to give yourself a chance. I thought that’s what happened in the third.”

Red Wings goalie James Reimer turned in an “excellent” performance in his first full preseason game, stopping 21 of 22 shots to help Detroit sweep the home-and-home set against Pittsburgh.

“I loved the way he handled the puck,” Lalonde said about Reimer. “That was a good-volume game for him. He had a really good preseason and hopefully that will translate into his first start.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will play their final preseason road game Thursday night, battling the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on being on the penalty kill for extended periods of time on Wednesday

“It’s really hard to get rhythm and get guys proper minutes. You’re gassing your penalty-kill guys. It’s just the way the lineup played out tonight. We weren’t really deep on penalty killers, so (we) did a really good job.”

Edvinsson on his game-winning goal

“I had maybe a little too much reaction. But there were a lot of feelings in that game, especially at the end.”

Edvinsson on his preseason experience

“It’s been good. I feel like this game maybe was my worst of them, but I feel like (this preseason) has been going well. I just come to the rink, do my work and want to get better. You have to do it every day and see where it leads. I feel like it’s been a good preseason. I’ve worked hard."