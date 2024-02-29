RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

Daniel Sprong, Patrick Kane and Fabbri teamed up for a power-play goal at 4:31 of the third period, with Fabbri converting Kane’s pass for his 15th goal of the campaign to make it 6-2. Kane pushed his point streak to nine consecutive games.

"I think everyone is kind of familiar with one another," Veleno said. "At this point in time, we've mostly played with everyone, whether it was through injuries or guys stepping up in the lineup."

Max Pacioretty scored on the power play for Washington at 7:09 of the third period, cleaning up Ovechkin’s rebound in front of Lyon to pull the visitors back to 6-3.

Alex DeBrincat scored his 23rd of the season at 11:49 of the third period. He finished a 3-on-2 rush with Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Kane, stretching the lead to 7-3.

At 14:11 of the third period, Larkin capped the scoring for Detroit (8-3) with his 26th goal of the campaign. Raymond, who reached the 50-point mark for the second time in his NHL career, and Olli Maatta picked up the assists.

“Obviously, we got our big shooters out there putting up numbers,” Gostisbehere said. “But any way someone can contribute, especially on a winning team, it feels special. I think we have something special in our room and it’s up to us to do something with it.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will continue their three-game homestand Thursday night against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Tuesday’s win

“Great offense night. Saw a little bit of trouble there in the second, probably should have been 4-3. The puck was right on the goal line, but we got the shorty. Whenever they pushed, we found a way to put it in the back of the net. This was a big night for our offense.”

Veleno on the significance of scoring timely goals

“Even when they have these little sparks in the offensive zone and their humming around, I think we do a good job of staying composed and playing really well structurally on defense. We know we’re a skilled team. We know we can score goals. We just got to stay patient with that, which we have been.”

Gostisbehere on what he thinks clicked for the Red Wings

“I think just us keeping it simple. I think we keep it simple to start, then let the skill take over. I think we’re starting to figure out our game and identity as a team. We know what works and what doesn’t, what nights we have it and what nights we don’t. We got to find a way to get two points and make something happen, so I think it’s the maturity of our team figuring out our identity. Going forward, that’s going to be important for the next couple months.”

Gostisbehere on what he envisioned his impact could be upon signing with Detroit

“A big part was special teams. I think, not just myself but as a group, we probably have about 15 guys who could be on the power play. Just a compliment to the skill of our team and what we can do.”