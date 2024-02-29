RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

DETROIT -- When these Detroit Red Wings are at their best, they’re getting contributions from up and down the lineup. And in Tuesday’s convincing 8-3 win over the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena, seven Red Wings players had multi-point nights to help Detroit extend its winning streak to a season-high six straight games.
“I think we have a lot of depth on this team,” Joe Veleno said. “Our power play is playing really good, which is huge for us, and we’ve been capitalizing on that. I think we’re just finding ways to get pucks and guys to the net, and making some high-end plays with some skilled players that we have on this team.”
Goalie Alex Lyon made 18 saves for Detroit (33-20-6; 72 points), which scored eight goals in a game for the first time since defeating the Calgary Flames, 8-2, on Nov. 15, 2017. Netminder Charlie Lindgren stopped 23 shots for Washington (27-22-9; 63 points), which was coming off a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.
"These four-point games are new for us," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "This late in the season, there's a little extra urgency to them for the teams that are chasing us. They're literally playing for their seasons."
Detroit took a 1-0 lead at 5:45 of the first period. After corralling a pass from David Perron off his skate into the slot, Veleno found Shayne Gostisbehere for a one-timer in the right face-off circle that beat Lindgren glove side.
“Everyone talks about the depth scoring we’re getting from the forwards, but obviously we’re getting some offense from the D-men too,” Lalonde said.