RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

Gostisbehere scores twice; Raymond has team-high three points (one goal, two assists) as Detroit wins sixth straight game

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- When these Detroit Red Wings are at their best, they’re getting contributions from up and down the lineup. And in Tuesday’s convincing 8-3 win over the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena, seven Red Wings players had multi-point nights to help Detroit extend its winning streak to a season-high six straight games.

“I think we have a lot of depth on this team,” Joe Veleno said. “Our power play is playing really good, which is huge for us, and we’ve been capitalizing on that. I think we’re just finding ways to get pucks and guys to the net, and making some high-end plays with some skilled players that we have on this team.”

Goalie Alex Lyon made 18 saves for Detroit (33-20-6; 72 points), which scored eight goals in a game for the first time since defeating the Calgary Flames, 8-2, on Nov. 15, 2017. Netminder Charlie Lindgren stopped 23 shots for Washington (27-22-9; 63 points), which was coming off a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

"These four-point games are new for us," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "This late in the season, there's a little extra urgency to them for the teams that are chasing us. They're literally playing for their seasons."

Detroit took a 1-0 lead at 5:45 of the first period. After corralling a pass from David Perron off his skate into the slot, Veleno found Shayne Gostisbehere for a one-timer in the right face-off circle that beat Lindgren glove side.

“Everyone talks about the depth scoring we’re getting from the forwards, but obviously we’re getting some offense from the D-men too,” Lalonde said.

Shortly after video review overturned Robby Fabbri’s goal, Lucas Raymond scored his 17th of the season from the slot off a great pass from J.T. Compher at 16:20 of the first period.

Hendrix Lapierre cut Washington’s deficit to 2-1 at 2:09 of the second period, tapping in Alex Ovechkin’s feed in front for his third goal in his last two games.

Getting one right back for the Red Wings just 2:35 later, Veleno made a nifty move around the Capitals’ Ethan Bear before sniping his 11th goal of the season from the high slot to make it 3-1. With the lone assist, Perron recorded his 750th career NHL point.

Detroit went up 4-1 when Gostisbehere, assisted by Raymond, lit the lamp again at 9:01 of the second period. The goal was Gostisbehere’s ninth of the season, giving the defenseman his first multi-goal game and eighth multi-point performance of the campaign.

Briefly bringing the Capitals back within a pair at 16:38 of the second period, Michael Sgarbossa spun and put John Carlson’s rebound home to make it 4-2.

With 13 seconds left in the middle frame, Compher pushed the lead to 5-2 with a short-handed goal. Notching his 15th tally of the season, Compher was assisted by Andrew Copp and Moritz Seider.

"That was great for J.T.," Lalonde said. "He does so much for us that you like to see him get rewarded."

Daniel Sprong, Patrick Kane and Fabbri teamed up for a power-play goal at 4:31 of the third period, with Fabbri converting Kane’s pass for his 15th goal of the campaign to make it 6-2. Kane pushed his point streak to nine consecutive games.

"I think everyone is kind of familiar with one another," Veleno said. "At this point in time, we've mostly played with everyone, whether it was through injuries or guys stepping up in the lineup."

Max Pacioretty scored on the power play for Washington at 7:09 of the third period, cleaning up Ovechkin’s rebound in front of Lyon to pull the visitors back to 6-3.

Alex DeBrincat scored his 23rd of the season at 11:49 of the third period. He finished a 3-on-2 rush with Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Kane, stretching the lead to 7-3.

At 14:11 of the third period, Larkin capped the scoring for Detroit (8-3) with his 26th goal of the campaign. Raymond, who reached the 50-point mark for the second time in his NHL career, and Olli Maatta picked up the assists.

“Obviously, we got our big shooters out there putting up numbers,” Gostisbehere said. “But any way someone can contribute, especially on a winning team, it feels special. I think we have something special in our room and it’s up to us to do something with it.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will continue their three-game homestand Thursday night against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Tuesday’s win

“Great offense night. Saw a little bit of trouble there in the second, probably should have been 4-3. The puck was right on the goal line, but we got the shorty. Whenever they pushed, we found a way to put it in the back of the net. This was a big night for our offense.”

Veleno on the significance of scoring timely goals

“Even when they have these little sparks in the offensive zone and their humming around, I think we do a good job of staying composed and playing really well structurally on defense. We know we’re a skilled team. We know we can score goals. We just got to stay patient with that, which we have been.”

Gostisbehere on what he thinks clicked for the Red Wings

“I think just us keeping it simple. I think we keep it simple to start, then let the skill take over. I think we’re starting to figure out our game and identity as a team. We know what works and what doesn’t, what nights we have it and what nights we don’t. We got to find a way to get two points and make something happen, so I think it’s the maturity of our team figuring out our identity. Going forward, that’s going to be important for the next couple months.”

Gostisbehere on what he envisioned his impact could be upon signing with Detroit

“A big part was special teams. I think, not just myself but as a group, we probably have about 15 guys who could be on the power play. Just a compliment to the skill of our team and what we can do.”

