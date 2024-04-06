RECAP: Red Wings miss chance to gain ground in wild-card race, drop 4-3 decision to Rangers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings lost out on a chance to gain ground in a tightly contested Eastern Conference wild-card race, falling to the NHL-leading New York Rangers, 4-3, at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

“We played hard,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. "We played good enough to get a point, get two points tonight. I think when you get to this time of year, every time you drop a game it feels like an opportunity missed.”

Goalie Alex Lyon made 34 saves for Detroit (37-31-8; 82 points), which remained tied with the Washington Capitals (36-30-10; 82 points) one point behind the Philadelphia Flyers (36-30-11; 83 points) for the East’s second wild-card spot. The Capitals and Flyers both lost on Friday.

Moving three points ahead of the Boston Bruins (45-17-15; 105 points) in the quest for home-ice advantage throughout the Eastern Conference Playoffs, the Rangers (52-21-4; 108 points) were backstopped by netminder Jonathan Quick’s 31-save night.

"Everyone was up against it tonight with the competition and who they were playing," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "We did get some help around the league, but we got to take care of it ourselves."