RECAP: Red Wings lose to Oilers in overtime, 3-2

DETROIT -- Earning a point in the second half of their weekend back-to-back set, the Detroit Red Wings dropped a tight 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night.

Goalie Cam Talbot was strong all game for Detroit (4-4-1; 9 points), finishing with 31 saves. Netminder Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for Edmonton (4-4-1; 9 points).

“Back-to-backs are challenges,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Especially three [games] in four [days] and having an opponent like that sitting on us. Pretty impressed with the guys’ effort tonight”

J.T. Compher opened the scoring at 3:28 of the first period, giving Detroit a 1-0 lead. With Andrew Copp and Patrick Kane working hard along the end boards, Kane banked a pass to Compher, who one-timed it home from the right face-off circle for his third goal of the season.

"I thought the first period was really good," Copp said. "Generated a lot of looks, I think we were on top of them. Our forecheck was good and we had good gaps."