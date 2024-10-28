RECAP: Red Wings lose to Oilers in overtime, 3-2

Multi-point performances from Copp and Kane help Detroit earn a point against defending Western Conference champions

DET-EDM 10:27
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Earning a point in the second half of their weekend back-to-back set, the Detroit Red Wings dropped a tight 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night.

Goalie Cam Talbot was strong all game for Detroit (4-4-1; 9 points), finishing with 31 saves. Netminder Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for Edmonton (4-4-1; 9 points).

“Back-to-backs are challenges,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Especially three [games] in four [days] and having an opponent like that sitting on us. Pretty impressed with the guys’ effort tonight”

J.T. Compher opened the scoring at 3:28 of the first period, giving Detroit a 1-0 lead. With Andrew Copp and Patrick Kane working hard along the end boards, Kane banked a pass to Compher, who one-timed it home from the right face-off circle for his third goal of the season.

"I thought the first period was really good," Copp said. "Generated a lot of looks, I think we were on top of them. Our forecheck was good and we had good gaps."

Getting the crowd going yet again with 4:39 left in the opening frame, Joe Veleno dropped the gloves against Corey Perry and landed a few good blows. It was Veleno's second NHL career fighting major, and first since April 7 of last season.

The Oilers tied it 1-1 at 8:46 of the second period with a goal from Leon Draisaitl, but the Red Wings answered just 40 seconds later when Copp tipped in Jeff Petry’s point shot to make it 2-1. Kane had the secondary assist on Copp’s fourth goal of the season.

Copp has five points (three goals, two assists) in five games since Oct. 19.

"I think it's in my game," Copp said about contributing offensively. "When I signed here, that was part of it. It hasn't necessarily clicked exactly the way I wanted it to. Part of that is myself, injury from two years ago and deployment as well. I think I was relied on as a checking-line player and playing against the other teams' top lines. No power play, that can kind of change your outlook and your mentality a little bit too."

Taking a drop pass from Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard’s one-timer from the point tied it 2-2 at 10:47 of the third period.

The Red Wings’ penalty kill stepped up big late in regulation, keeping the Oilers’ power play off the scoresheet to force the extra frame. But Draisaitl found the back of the net just 18 seconds into overtime, finishing Mattias Ekholm's feed, to help Edmonton skate away with the extra point.

“I don’t know if we thought we were still in a 3-on-4 situation, but it was a simple 4-on-4 situation,” Lalonde said about Draisaitl’s overtime winner. “We missed a track there.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will face the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

POSTGAME

Lalonde on Sunday’s game

A little frustrating, the way things played out there in the third [period]. Not getting our game all the time, but we had it some of the time. That’s a pretty darn good point considering the circumstances. A pretty good week.”

Lalonde on Copp and Detroit’s second line, which combined for five points on Sunday

“I love the center-wing caliber. The guy can do both, and I just think a lot of our guys, it’s a little less on them to be on the wing. A little less thought, a little less taxing. They’ve produced and done some good things on the wing. We have the luxury of moving guys around, so again, the lines are great. Tough matchup tonight, huge credit to our guys on seeking those matchups and getting a point against a really good team.”

Lalonde on Copp's season thus far

“He’s done some good things. He was probably on the bad end of some penalty kills unfortunately, but the penalty kill was great tonight. Positive for sure.”

Kane on how he felt the game changed after the first period

"We had a great first [period], and it's nice when we're playing hungry like that -- on top of them, excited to play with the puck, not thinking about defending and instead just taking it to them. We got to get more on our game, especially when we have a lead. Throughout this year, you've seen it multiple times, where we have a lead and we're just kind of playing defense. It's tough to defend like that all the time."

