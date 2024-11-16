RECAP: Red Wings let two-goal lead slip in 6-4 loss to Ducks

ANAHEIM -- For the second straight game, the Detroit Red Wings had a two-goal lead in the second period. But unlike Wednesday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Red Wings couldn’t find a way to come out on top against the Anaheim Ducks and lost, 6-4, at Honda Center on Friday night.

Goalie Alex Lyon made 23 saves in his first start for Detroit (7-8-1; 15 points) since Oct. 30 after being sidelined due to a lower-body injury. Goaltender John Gibson stopped 21 shots for Anaheim (6-8-2; 14 points), which scored four third-period goals to complete its comeback.

“First half was quality again,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Very similar to where we were in Pittsburgh. And again, just a little sign of an immature team. At 3-1, we didn’t manage our game. Got loose, we turned some pucks over and that led to bad penalties. The whole momentum changed.”

Olen Zellweger opened the scoring just 72 seconds into the game, sending a shot from the point through traffic and over Lyon’s blocker to give the Ducks an early 1-0 lead.

Tying it up for the Red Wings on the power play, Marco Kasper scored his first career NHL goal when he blasted in a wrister from the high slot after getting a pass from J.T. Compher to make it 1-1 at 7:59 of the first period. Moritz Seider recorded the secondary helper.

Taken eighth overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit, the 20-year-old Kasper became the third-youngest Austrian-born player at the time of their first career tally.

“It’s awesome to get your first goal,” Kasper said. “It would have been much better with a win. That’s why you try to score, to help the team win, but still a great feeling to get the first one.”