RECAP: Red Wings ‘hung in there, battled’ to rally past Islanders, 2-1

Berggren ties it at 15:14 of third period, then Raymond nets game-winner with 52 seconds left to help Detroit end three-game winless streak

DET_NYI W 11:21:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Pavel Datsyuk was at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night to lead the ceremonial puck drop after the Detroit Red Wings played a special tribute video for the retired forward, who was inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Then the Red Wings gave Datsyuk and the 19,013 fans in attendance even more to cheer about afterwards, wrapping up the festive night with an uplifting, come-from-behind 2-1 win over the New York Islanders.

“I think we played a really good game tonight,” said Lucas Raymond, who scored the game-winning goal with 52 seconds remaining. “It’s easy to let that frustration creep in when the pucks aren’t going in and you feel like you’re creating a lot. I think that was huge for us, and obviously Al [Lyon] keeping them out of the net was big for us as well. Nice win, for sure.”

Goalie Alex Lyon made 22 saves for Detroit (8-9-2; 18 points), which earned its first third-period comeback win of the season. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin ended up with 29 saves for New York (7-8-5; 19 points).

“I thought we played really hard tonight,” Lyon said. “Kind of laid it on the line, so just obviously satisfied. But the work doesn’t stop, so we got to keep going.”

Simon Holmstrom got his stick on a shot from the point by Scott Mayfield, tipping it past Lyon to give the Islanders an early 1-0 lead at 5:51 of the first period.

“The bench got a little quiet after that first goal against,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “It wasn’t awful. But even as coaches, I think we tried to create some energy, a little extra cheerleading after that. But from that point on I thought our guys hung in there, battled.”

Entering the game with the NHL’s third-ranked power play, Detroit failed to convert on two in the second period and three through 40 minutes. The score remained 1-0 in favor of New York into the second intermission, but the Red Wings had a 22-15 shot advantage.

Detroit finally broke through at 15:14 of the third period when Jonatan Berggren finished a feed from J.T. Compher on a 2-on-1 rush to tie it 1-1. It was Berggren’s third goal of the season.

“Just his entire game, it’s really fun to see,” Raymond said about Berggren. “I think everyone knows what he can do with the puck. He showed it today. Huge goal for us.”

Then showing off his clutch gene minutes later, Raymond took a pass in the slot from captain Dylan Larkin, who managed to get the puck to him from out of the corner, and fired it past Sorokon to bring the crowd back on their feet. Simon Edvinsson picked up the secondary assist.

Raymond, who has a team-high 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 19 games this season, said the Red Wings’ forecheck led to his goal.

“I think that was the theme for us tonight,” Raymond said. “Larks and Motter [Tyler Motte] just getting in there, and Larks getting the puck to me. It was an unbelievable play, just kind of popped out to me. I felt pretty alone there, so nice to see it go in."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will be back in action on Saturday night, hosting the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on what Thursday’s win means for his club

“You can make the narrative any way you want. We’re a point out of a playoff spot and have points in two straight [games]. Obviously it doesn’t feel good off a road trip like that. And the way the road trip played out, could have easily had five points out of that road trip but we get three. There’s no doubt you feel a little sorry for yourself and there’s noise around it. But we had a really good practice yesterday, and some of the things we emphasized – puck track, improved D-zone – I thought translated. Again, I thought we got what we deserved tonight.”

Lalonde on Detroit's game plan coming into the night

“I thought we were good throughout. Play that one back, gave up one goal against. Got an important penalty kill. A night in which our power play didn’t pick us up...I give the guys a ton of credit.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | NYI vs. DET | 11/21/24

Lalonde on Berggren’s goal

“We needed one. Tough teams get offense on us, especially when the goalie looks like he’s zoned in, which he was tonight. I thought in that second period, when we had the puck a lot of the period, I thought we did it a lot more to get around him and make it harder on him, but I thought we hung in there.”

Lyon on Datsyuk

“When you see a legend like that, you have appreciation for what they’ve done and ultimately how much work they’ve put in to get to that point. It’s cool to see, for sure.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Pavel Datsyuk Hockey Hall of Fame Night on Thursday

Red Wings want to take advantage of home-heavy stretch of schedule

RECAP: Red Wings finish four-game road trip with 5-4 OT loss to Sharks

Red Wings assign defenseman William Lagesson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip on Monday against Sharks

Red Wings recall defenseman William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

PWHL returns to Detroit in takeover tour of neutral-site games

RECAP: Red Wings finish back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back in Los Angeles on Saturday to conclude back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings let two-goal lead slip in 6-4 loss to Ducks

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin California leg of four-game road trip on Friday in Anaheim

Kasper learning on the fly, finding his role with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings will travel to California ‘with a smile’ after defeating Penguins in overtime, 3-2 

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: With bags packed, Red Wings start four-game road trip on Wednesday against Penguins

Red Wings to celebrate Pavel Datsyuk’s Hockey Hall of Fame Induction prior to game on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Little Caesars Arena

RECAP: Red Wings shut out for first time this season in 4-0 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Rangers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Comerica, on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings fall in Toronto, 3-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up two-game road trip on Friday against Maple Leafs

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

Red Wings focused on getting necessary reps, rest amid busy schedule 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘put good foot forward’ with 4-1 victory over Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Red Wings meet Blackhawks in Chicago on Wednesday

Red Wings trying to maximize practice time amid daily grind of season

RECAP: Larkin, Talbot help Red Wings put on 'good performance at home' to defeat Sabres, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Sabres for Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday

Ten games into 2024-25 season, Red Wings recognize improvement areas and importance of building confidence

RECAP: Early deficit costs Red Wings in 6-2 loss to Jets  

Johansson adjusting his game to NHL

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Jets to meet at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday

Red Wings acquire third-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft from Utah Hockey Club in exchange for Olli Määttä 

Penalty kill a point of emphasis during Red Wings’ practice on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Oilers in overtime, 3-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Oilers on Sunday to wrap up weekend back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings battle back but come up short in Buffalo, 5-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off weekend back-to-back set, beginning in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings ‘stuck together and didn’t quit’ to beat Devils, 5-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to battle Devils for Star Wars Night on Thursday

RECAP: Lyon shines again as Red Wings earn ‘greasy and gutty’ 1-0 shutout road win against Islanders

Updates to the 2024-2025 NHL Regular-Season Schedule

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish early-season two-game road trip on Tuesday against Islanders

Working on details, maintaining growth mindset important for Red Wings early on this season

RECAP: ‘It took everyone’ in Red Wings’ 5-2 road win against Predators

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Predators for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Special teams the difference in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Rangers

Kasper on latest opportunity with Red Wings: ‘I’m looking forward to it and will try to give my best’

Red Wings recall Marco Kasper from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice for rematch against Rangers on Thursday