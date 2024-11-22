RECAP: Red Wings ‘hung in there, battled’ to rally past Islanders, 2-1

DETROIT -- Pavel Datsyuk was at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night to lead the ceremonial puck drop after the Detroit Red Wings played a special tribute video for the retired forward, who was inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Then the Red Wings gave Datsyuk and the 19,013 fans in attendance even more to cheer about afterwards, wrapping up the festive night with an uplifting, come-from-behind 2-1 win over the New York Islanders.

“I think we played a really good game tonight,” said Lucas Raymond, who scored the game-winning goal with 52 seconds remaining. “It’s easy to let that frustration creep in when the pucks aren’t going in and you feel like you’re creating a lot. I think that was huge for us, and obviously Al [Lyon] keeping them out of the net was big for us as well. Nice win, for sure.”

Goalie Alex Lyon made 22 saves for Detroit (8-9-2; 18 points), which earned its first third-period comeback win of the season. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin ended up with 29 saves for New York (7-8-5; 19 points).

“I thought we played really hard tonight,” Lyon said. “Kind of laid it on the line, so just obviously satisfied. But the work doesn’t stop, so we got to keep going.”