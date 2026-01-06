RECAP: Red Wings 'had guys contributing all over the place' in 5-3 road victory over Senators

OTTAWA -- Showcasing some new-look forward lines to open Monday night’s Atlantic Division matchup, the Detroit Red Wings netted three first-period goals and held on for a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

“Anytime the coach kind of shuffles up the lines a good amount like that, he’s probably just trying to get the team’s attention,” said James van Riemsdyk, who recorded a goal and two assists for his second multi-point game of the season. “I think [Todd McLellan] definitely did that, and I think we came in with the right mindset as a team. We had guys contributing all over the place tonight, and that’s what it takes to win.”

Netminder John Gibson turned aside 35 shots, including all 17 he faced in the first period, to help Detroit (25-15-4; 54 points) reclaim first place in the Eastern Conference. As for the Senators (20-16-5; 45 points), netminder Leevi Merilainen gave up three goals on eight shots in the opening frame and Hunter Shepard made 10 saves across the final two in relief.

“He’s been awesome for us,” Michael Rasmussen said about Gibson. “It’s been really nice having him back there and he’s playing really good. MVP for us tonight.”