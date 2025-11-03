RECAP: Red Wings ‘gut out’ 3-2 shootout win in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Needing more than overtime to pick up two big points on the road for the second time in their last three games, the Detroit Red Wings captured a 3-2 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Sunday night.

“It’s never an easy win in this building,” said goalie Cam Talbot, who finished with 16 saves and stopped all four shootout attempts he faced. “You know you’re going to have to come in and compete, limit their chances off the rush and gut out a win here. That’s exactly what we did.”

Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond each lit the lamp to extend their individual point streaks to four consecutive games as the Red Wings (9-4-0; 18 points) improved to a perfect 8-0-0 when leading after 40 minutes this season. Netminder Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves for the Sharks (4-6-3; 11 points).

“Happy to get out of here with two points,” Detroit head coach McLellan said. “San Jose is obviously retooling and rebuilding a little bit, but they just took points from Colorado and New Jersey. A tough team to play against.”

The Red Wings had two power-play opportunities in the opening frame, but the Sharks fended off both and neither club managed to find the back of the net when it came time for the first intermission.

“I thought we kind of had a mixed bag to start,” McLellan said. “We weren’t playing the type of game that we wanted to play. We were getting a little bit cute with stickhandling a lot in the offensive zone. In the second period, we started to throw stuff towards the net, and it opened up for us a little bit.”

At long last, with just under two minutes left in the second period, Detroit opened the scoring, with Raymond’s fourth goal of the campaign to thank. Captain Dylan Larkin’s pass from the right corner went to Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who carried the puck back up the point before finding Raymond above the circle. After veering around Dmitry Orlov, Raymond ripped a wrist shot past Nedeljkovic for a 1-0 lead at 18:05.