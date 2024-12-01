RECAP: Red Wings get a point, but lose Talbot to injury in 5-4 overtime loss to Canucks

Berggren (one goal, one assist) and Kasper (two assists) combine to record four points for Detroit, which wraps up three-game homestand

DET-VAN 12:01:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings won’t know the extent of goalie Cam Talbot’s lower-body injury, which he sustained in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon, until at least later in the night or on Monday morning.

Talbot turned aside 12 of 14 shots before he was replaced at 6:38 of the second period by netminder Ville Husso, who made 15 saves in relief for Detroit (10-11-3; 23 points). Goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 27 shots to help Vancouver (14-8-3; 31 points) get the extra point.

“You never want to see that, but next man up,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said about Talbot’s injury. “Huss came in and did a great job for us, got us a point. He did make some big saves, so it’s good to see that from him.”

The afternoon started on a more positive note for Detroit, which took a 1-0 lead at 13:55 of the first period when Jonatan Berggren deposited the rebound of Eric Gustafsson’s shot for his fourth goal of the season. Marco Kasper came away with the secondary assist.

Then with the Canucks on a 5-on-3 man advantage that carried over from the end of the first period, Jake DeBrusk scored twice in a 43-second span to put the visitors in front 2-1 early in the second.

“You give a power play like that a 5-on-3, it’s not good,” Larkin said. “They have special players over there.”

Responding not long after and zapping Vancouver’s momentum, Alex DeBrincat made the most of a failed clearance and scored to tie it 2-2 for at 6:38 of the second period. Larkin and Lucas Raymond were credited with the assists on DeBrincat’s 10th goal of the season.

With the secondary helper, Raymond also extended his point streak to an NHL-career high seven consecutive games.

Pius Suter sent in a wrister off a 2-on-1 rush with Dearborn, Mich., native Dakota Joshua to regain the lead, 3-2, for Vancouver with 2:13 left in the middle frame.

Finding twine on the power play for his fourth goal of the season, Michael Rasmussen jammed home a rebound after locating a loose puck in the crease to tie it 3-3 at 2:24 of the third period. The assists on Rasmussen’s game-tying goal, which Vancouver unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference, went to Raymond and Larkin.

“He’s a big body,” Larkin said about Rasmussen. “He does everything right for us.”

Just 2:25 later, Vladimir Tarasenko lit the lamp for the second time in as many games to propel Detroit back in front, 4-3. Netting his fourth tally of the campaign, Tarasenko was assisted by Berggren and Kasper.

Erik Brannstrom finished a shot from the point to tie it 4-4 at 16:40 of the third period, then DeBrusk completed his hat trick at the four-minute mark of the extra frame. He scored the game-winning goal by snapping in a shot from the left face-off circle.

Christian Fischer also played in his 500th career NHL game.

“I give the guys credit to come back and get a point,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Trailed in the third [period], but there’s obviously some ups and downs in that game, some frustration with it.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will kick off a two-game road trip against Atlantic Division clubs, beginning against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | NJD vs. DET | 11/29/24

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on Talbot’s lower-body injury

“He tweaked it during the game. I think a good sign is that he hung in there another few minutes and got us through the power play, then we scored. Then he had to pull himself.”

Larkin on the boost the club is getting from Kasper and Berggren

“They’ve brought a spark. I think Marco battles and Bergy makes plays. They’re still learning, but it’s great to see for the future – for those guys to contribute. That was a big-boy hockey game, and they were there to answer the bell tonight.”

Seider on adjusting to a new goalie mid-game

“It’s not really that big of a change, to be honest. It doesn’t matter who’s in there. We just got to make good calls. They both can play the puck and read the game really well. Maybe Cam is a little bit louder, but other than that I don’t think it’s a big deal to be honest.”

Seider on building off a 2-1-1 stretch heading into this week

“We want to win the [upcoming] road trip and get above .500 again. “See the light at the end of the tunnel, and just go from there. Get away, get together as a team and hopefully go from there.”

