RECAP: Red Wings get a point, but lose Talbot to injury in 5-4 overtime loss to Canucks

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings won’t know the extent of goalie Cam Talbot’s lower-body injury, which he sustained in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon, until at least later in the night or on Monday morning.

Talbot turned aside 12 of 14 shots before he was replaced at 6:38 of the second period by netminder Ville Husso, who made 15 saves in relief for Detroit (10-11-3; 23 points). Goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 27 shots to help Vancouver (14-8-3; 31 points) get the extra point.

“You never want to see that, but next man up,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said about Talbot’s injury. “Huss came in and did a great job for us, got us a point. He did make some big saves, so it’s good to see that from him.”

The afternoon started on a more positive note for Detroit, which took a 1-0 lead at 13:55 of the first period when Jonatan Berggren deposited the rebound of Eric Gustafsson’s shot for his fourth goal of the season. Marco Kasper came away with the secondary assist.