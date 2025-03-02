RECAP: Red Wings fight back, but fall to Blue Jackets, 5-3, in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

COLUMBUS -- The 2025 NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night had a little bit of everything: the second-largest crowd in NHL history, a memorable Opening Ceremony, in-game tributes to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau; Stanley Cup Playoffs implications; but unfortunately for the Detroit Red Wings, they left feeling they deserved better after falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3.

“Prior to the game, we talked about whatever the result was going to be, as long as we had a good effort, we should cherish what we just went through here,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “It’s a really unique experience. It was an incredible night. Well done to the League, city of Columbus. Obviously, the Blue Jackets deserve a lot of credit for the way they put this game on. It was real smooth and first class all the way through.

“I think the fans got a hell of a game to watch, and we’ll all tell those stories 10 years from now, but you’d love to end that story by saying, ‘Oh, by the way, we won.’ We can’t do that now. Hopefully, some of us get another chance to play in this and we can finish the story that way. I think we played well enough to win, but we have work to do as far as managing it.”

With the loss, the Red Wings (30-24-6; 66 points) watched the Blue Jackets (30-22-8; 68 points) jump two points ahead of them for the Eastern Conference’s first Wild-Card spot.

“It’s hard to come back in this league,” said Alex DeBrincat, who scored twice for his fourth multi-goal and 12th multi-point game of the season. “Obviously, puck bounces, outdoor game. It is what it is. We got to regroup and come back on Tuesday stronger.”