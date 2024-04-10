RECAP: Red Wings fall out of Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot with 2-1 loss to Capitals

Detroit outshot Washington 17-8 in a tense, scoreless first period.

Dylan Strome gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 17:47 of the second period. Martin Fehervary intercepted a clearance attempt below the offensive blue line and quickly found Strome, who scored from the right face-off circle.

Just 2:05 later, Alex Ovechkin scored on the rush with a wrister from the left face-off circle to make it 2-0 for Washington. It was the 30th goal of the season for Ovechkin, who set an NHL record for the most 30-goal campaigns with 18.

"We couldn't have been any better for the first 35 minutes," Lalonde said. "We had some turnovers. That's their M.O. They just get saves by an outstanding goaltender and they take advantage of opportunities if you give it to them. Unfortunately at the end of the second (period), we gave them some opportunities."

Andrew Copp exited at 14:06 of the third period and did not return after taking a stick to the face. Lalonde said postgame that Copp suffered a broken cheekbone.

"My understanding was if it's an injury, (the officials) can take a look at it," Lalonde said. "It's hindsight now because it's a broken cheekbone. That stings even more, but they said they didn't see it. What can you do?"

After pulling Lyon for the extra attacker late in the third period, the Red Wings snapped Capitals netminder Charlie Lindgren’s shutout bid with two seconds remaining when Patrick Kane scored to cut it to 2-1. David Perron and Lucas Raymond picked up the assists on Kane’s 20th goal of the season.

"Probably got to tip your hat to him," Lalonde said about Lindgren, who finished with 42 saves. "He was outstanding. Just stings. It is what it is."

As disappointing as Tuesday's loss might feel, Perron said the Red Wings can't get discouraged.

"I think it's important tomorrow that we reset, find a way to let go of this game, move forward and kind of re-energize for the next one," Perron said. "If we have to run the table or do whatever we got to do to get in, we got to find a way."

NEXT UP: Detroit will kick off a pivotal two-game road trip on Thursday night, first battling Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.