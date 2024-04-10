RECAP: Red Wings fall out of Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot with 2-1 loss to Capitals

DETROIT -- With every game down the final stretch of the 2023-24 regular season feeling like a must-win for the Detroit Red Wings, each loss carries a heavy weight in the tight race for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.
And in falling, 2-1, to the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night, the Red Wings also dropped outside of the playoff picture with four games remaining.
“If this is a game in the first half of the season, we're talking about our process being excellent and to stick with it," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. "It just gets magnified now because of the situation. This one certainly stings, but we still have some games. If we take care of business, I still think we're in this thing."
Goalie Alex Lyon made 21 saves for Detroit (38-32-8; 84 points), which moved into a tie in standings with the Pittsburgh Penguins (36-30-12; 84 points). Both the Red Wings and Penguins, who play each other at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, trail the Capitals (37-30-11; 85 points) by one point for the East’s second wild-card spot.
"We played pretty well," Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. "One of our best offensive-zone games in a long time. We bring that into Pittsburgh, it's going to be the same kind of game. Hopefully we learn that when we get our chances, we got to bear down and put them in the net."