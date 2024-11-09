RECAP: Red Wings fall in Toronto, 3-1

TORONTO -- The Detroit Red Wings left Scotiabank Arena feeling like they left one slip away after falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-1, on Friday night.

Goalie Cam Talbot made his third straight start for the Red Wings (6-6-1; 13 points), finishing with 17 saves. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz stopped 21 shots for the Maple Leafs (8-5-2; 18 points), who will visit Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 14 for the next game in the season series between the Original Six rivals.

Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde described Friday’s loss as a “low-event-type game.”

“Going to be a frustrating result in the fact that you don’t give up a 5-on-5 goal, and you don’t execute in some situations,” Lalonde said. “A missed opportunity. This was an opportunity to take some points here in a tough building, and we were unable to execute in some situations.”

Nick Robertson appeared to give Toronto a quick lead just 2:01 into the first period, but Detroit challenged for goaltender interference on the play and the call on the ice was overturned following video review.

The Red Wings are now 3-for-3 on coach’s challenges this season, and 8-for-8 since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

But with the Maple Leafs on the power play later in the opening frame, Mitch Marner put home his own rebound after Talbot had made the initial save to make it 1-0 at 11:12.

“They had a great drop pass by Morgan Rielly, then Marner made a great play,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “You expect that out of him. We tried to keep it to the outside, and we didn’t do that.”

Detroit earned its first power play of the game in the final minute of the first period, which carried over into the start of the second, but couldn't convert.

On another man-advantage opportunity just past the midway point of the second, the Red Wings tied things up when Larkin’s rocket of a shot from the left face-off circle found twine to make it 1-1 at 9:10. Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat had the assists on Larkin’s team-leading ninth goal of the season, which also pushed the 28-year-old captain's goal streak to four straight games.