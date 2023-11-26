RECAP: Red Wings extend winning streak to three straight games with 4-1 victory over Wild

DETROIT -- David Perron scored twice and Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and three assists for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Goalie Alex Lyon stopped 37 shots to earn his second straight win for Detroit (11-6-3; 25 points), which has won three straight games since returning from the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden. Minnesota (5-10-4; 14 points) is winless in its past seven games.

“It felt more of a grind than what we saw in the last two games,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said of Sunday’s matinee. “It felt like we found another way to win a game in a different way against a really good team.”

And just like that, a quarter of Detroit's 2023-24 season is in the books.

“We’re happy with it, but it’s just a start,” Lalonde said about the club's first 20 games this season. “I give our guys credit not to ride too high or low. The Europe (trip), one point in two games was a very emotional low. We had to sit on it for a long time. I give our guys credit for handling it well. This is no different. This is obviously a high, taking six points in the last three games.”