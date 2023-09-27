News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

Red Wings trim roster by three

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

Detroit forward prospect Nate Danielson scores in NHL preseason debut

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings kicked off their 2023-24 preseason schedule with a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s just good to play,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “We’ll have some game video. I thought there were some good reps out there. A little sloppy in some areas - two goals against from the defensive zone and some puck play there. We’d like to be a little cleaner in some areas and face-off details, things like that. Very typical. For the most part, fairly good.”

The Penguins opened the scoring at 6:23 of the first period before Nate Danielson, who was Detroit’s ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, found the back of the net at 17:23. Both clubs went into the first intermission tied, 1-1, despite a 15-4 shot advantage for the Red Wings.

“He’s really poised and just goes about his business,” Michael Rasmussen said about Danielson. “A good attitude and works hard. Just nice to see him get rewarded. Besides the goal, I thought he played really well too.”

Captain Dylan Larkin scored on the power play at 6:58 of the second to give Detroit a 2-1 lead, but Pittsburgh pulled even just over three minutes later.

A man-advantage tally from Moritz Seider at 11:40 put the Red Wings back in front, but the Penguins scored a power-play goal of their own at 13:08 to tie the game again, 3-3.

Detroit’s power play made a positive first impression on Lalonde.

“It looked organized with some of the habits,” Lalonde said. “We had some really good looks, obviously cashed in twice. Again, power play is important for scoring but sometimes momentum. It was good. A work in progress, some different looks, but guys did some good things tonight. That’s definitely a good step.”

Rasmussen scored the go-ahead goal at 6:13 of the third, finishing a shot from the shot Pittsburgh goalie Alex Nedeljkovic on a power play. For the 24-year-old forward, who was limited to 56 games in the 2022-23 campaign due to a lower-body injury, it was “nice to be able to let loose.”

“It was good to get a game, especially at home here, and get back with the guys,” Rasmussen said. “Some stuff to clean up here and there, but felt good.”

Goalie James Reimer, who signed a one-year contract with Detroit on July 1, started between the pipes and made seven saves on nine shots. Netminder Jan Bednar stopped 12-of-13 shots in relief.  

NEXT UP: After an off day Wednesday, the Red Wings will travel to face the Washington Capitals on Thursday night at Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Danielson navigating situational play against the Penguins

“Very valuable, just building off a good rookie tournament and good camp in Traverse City. Good tonight. Some learning too, which is great. We’d like to get him back in there again soon.”

Lalonde on the value of having Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson behind the bench

“Continuity and cohesion. We kind of have a routine. We rifle through every American Hockey League coach for one game on the bench because we think it’s a valuable experience."

Rasmussen on the overarching goal of the NHL preseason

“Being in the offseason, you kind of get out of that compete and grind mode. Just get the systems down and really get our compete high because come Game 1, it starts.”