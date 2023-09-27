Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings kicked off their 2023-24 preseason schedule with a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s just good to play,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “We’ll have some game video. I thought there were some good reps out there. A little sloppy in some areas - two goals against from the defensive zone and some puck play there. We’d like to be a little cleaner in some areas and face-off details, things like that. Very typical. For the most part, fairly good.”

The Penguins opened the scoring at 6:23 of the first period before Nate Danielson, who was Detroit’s ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, found the back of the net at 17:23. Both clubs went into the first intermission tied, 1-1, despite a 15-4 shot advantage for the Red Wings.