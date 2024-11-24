RECAP: Red Wings drop tight battle to Bruins, 2-1

Larkin records 300th career NHL assist with secondary helper on Raymond's fourth goal of the season

DET-BOS 11:23:24
By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings couldn't convert on four power-play opportunities on Saturday night, proving costly in a tight 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena.

Goalie Cam Talbot, who is two NHL career games away from 500, made 27 saves for the Red Wings (8-10-2; 18 points). Goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 18 shots for the Bruins (10-9-3; 23 points), who are 2-0-0 under interim head coach Joe Sacco.

“It looked like both teams were committed to playing the right way, being above and not giving up easy offense,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “You need the power play, and they got one. I know it feels lucky, but they got a puck to the net off Mo and it went in. Tight game like this, the difference is special teams and they won, 1-0.”

Talbot made a big stop just 24 seconds into the game, coming out of the crease to deny a shot from David Pastrnak who was wide open in the slot. But Boston benefitted from a fortunate bounce on the man advantage just before the halfway mark of the first period, as Tyler Johnson’s shot deflected in off Justin Brazeau’s stick for a 1-0 lead at 8:33.

Lucas Raymond tied the game in the final minute of the opening frame, putting home a wrister in the slot after receiving a drop pass from Vladimir Tarasenko to make it 1-1 at 19:02. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin also assisted on Raymond’s fourth goal of the season, becoming the 15th player in franchise history to reach the 300-career NHL assist milestone.

BOS@DET: Raymond scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

The Atlantic Division rivals battled though a scoreless second period, with the Bruins outshooting the Red Wings, 10-7.

“We had a pretty good game going through the first two periods,” Lalonde said.

Captain Brad Marchand netted eventual game-winning goal at 11:28 of the third period when he sniped a shot over Talbot’s shoulder from the right face-off circle to give Boston a 2-1 edge.

“Things could have definitely looked a lot different,” Lalonde said. “Probably a pretty even game, but just our inability to sustain some momentum with some of our turnovers there in the third [period] and ultimately the game-winner was off a bad turnover.”

The Red Wings had their chances late in the game, and pulled Talbot before going on the power play with 1:22 left for a 6-on-4 advantage. Mortiz Seider nearly tied it with 30 seconds to go, but his shot from the point rang off the crossbar and Swayman quickly covered up the puck inside the crease.

“You want to be there in those moments and be the difference-maker,” Seider said. “I couldn’t just get it in, but I think the more we work on it, getting traffic in front of the net and trying to get the goalie’s eyes, more often the puck will go in.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will make a quick stop at UBS Arena to square off against New York Islanders on Monday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on the miscues and what else made the difference on Saturday

“Our inability to manage the puck there in the third [period]. We just couldn’t get it out of our zone. When we’re moving north and out of our zone, we’re a good team. Didn’t so much hurt us a ton until it did.”

Larkin on if missed chances and crossbars added to the club's frustration

“We played hard, competed and just came up short. There’s a lot of learning in this game. I thought we matched their compete level. They got the first one, we respond and then it’s a tight game. We kind of iced the puck there, then they get a face-off goal, which is an area of emphasis for us not to give up those goals, and we did. That’s the difference.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | BOS vs. DET | 11/23/24

Larkin on Detroit's struggles to get the puck out of its own end in the third period

“We didn’t get out clean enough. We didn’t hang onto pucks in the O-zone well enough. They did a good job blocking shots, but we didn’t get second and third opportunities around Swayman. We got to funnel more pucks and make it harder. We haven’t in the last week or so.”

Seider on the Red Wings’ defensive play over the last two games

“We’re doing a way better job of containing. I think we’re giving them more of the outside. They don’t get a lot of chances in the inner slot. I think that’s at least some positives we can take away from the game for sure.”

