RECAP: Red Wings drop tight battle to Bruins, 2-1

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings couldn't convert on four power-play opportunities on Saturday night, proving costly in a tight 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena.

Goalie Cam Talbot, who is two NHL career games away from 500, made 27 saves for the Red Wings (8-10-2; 18 points). Goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 18 shots for the Bruins (10-9-3; 23 points), who are 2-0-0 under interim head coach Joe Sacco.

“It looked like both teams were committed to playing the right way, being above and not giving up easy offense,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “You need the power play, and they got one. I know it feels lucky, but they got a puck to the net off Mo and it went in. Tight game like this, the difference is special teams and they won, 1-0.”

Talbot made a big stop just 24 seconds into the game, coming out of the crease to deny a shot from David Pastrnak who was wide open in the slot. But Boston benefitted from a fortunate bounce on the man advantage just before the halfway mark of the first period, as Tyler Johnson’s shot deflected in off Justin Brazeau’s stick for a 1-0 lead at 8:33.

Lucas Raymond tied the game in the final minute of the opening frame, putting home a wrister in the slot after receiving a drop pass from Vladimir Tarasenko to make it 1-1 at 19:02. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin also assisted on Raymond’s fourth goal of the season, becoming the 15th player in franchise history to reach the 300-career NHL assist milestone.