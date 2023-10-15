RECAP: Red Wings defeat Lightning, 6-4, in front of ‘unbelievable’ crowd 

News Feed

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener
Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled

Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled
Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener
Confident Copper

Confident Copper
Jane C. Garcia named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Jane C. Garcia named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster
Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids
Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Red Wings reduce roster to 23
Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract
Wally’s World

Wally’s World
RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale

RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale
Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29

Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Saturday for 2023-24 preseason finale

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Saturday for 2023-24 preseason finale
NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings

NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings defeat Lightning, 6-4, in front of ‘unbelievable’ crowd 

DeBrincat has two goals, assist in Detroit’s 2023-24 home opener

DET-TBL 101423
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings left Prudential Center following Thursday’s season-opening loss not just wanting more, but convinced they deserved better given their performance against the New Jersey Devils.

Their effort was awarded just two days later.

In front of a sold-out Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night, the Red Wings won their 2023-24 home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning, 6-4.

“This was an easy one to get up for,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “The crowd was unbelievable. I haven’t heard that noise maybe ever in this building. It’s the best building in the NHL when the fans are going like that. It’s going to be really special when there’s big hockey games (here). Tonight was a little sneak peek of that.”

For the second straight game, Daniel Sprong opened the scoring for the Red Wings when he poked Alex DeBrincat’s shot, which snuck through Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson but stopped just before the goal line, into the back of the net just 5:11 into the first period.

Daniel Sprong with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

After Tampa Bay scored twice in a 3:06 span to take a 2-1 lead, DeBrincat’s point shot went off opposing forward Luke Glendening and bounced past Johansson to tie it, 2-2, at 14:35 of the first. Shayne Gostisbehere and Larkin had the assists.

At 2:01 of the second, Larkin’s forecheck in Tampa Bay’s offensive zone led to Lucas Raymond’s first goal of the season, pushing Detroit back ahead, 3-2. The Lightning made it 3-3 just 8:52 later.

“He’s been buzzing for a while here,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Raymond. “He was really good the other night too. When he is skating like that, he’s keeping plays alive.”

Lucas Raymond with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

J.T. Compher tipped a shot from Moritz Seider to collect his first goal as a Red Wing, giving Detroit a 4-3 lead at 15:23 of the second. Andrew Copp also picked up an assist.

DeBrincat extended it to 5-3 at 4:44 of the third when he one-timed a feed from Larkin at the edge of the left face-off circle. Gostisbehere had the secondary assist.

J.T. Compher with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

“Things just went right today,” said DeBrincat, who became the third player in franchise history with three goals through his first two games with the Red Wings. “Like Larks was saying, our line held the puck and forechecked hard.”

A power-play goal from Tampa Bay at 9:39 made it 5-4, but Seider’s empty netter at 19:59 capped the scoring.

Goalie Ville Husso made 22 saves for the Red Wings (1-1-0; 2 points), who outshot Tampa Bay (1-1-0; 2 points), 41-26.

“I loved our offense tonight,” Lalonde said. “Just had six or seven uncharacteristic plays that led to easy offense for them, which is unfortunate. We’ll hopefully grow from that.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will visit Nationwide Arena to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Detroit's extra-effort plays

“I think we can manage our game a little bit better. Even the poise on the goalie pull, we had three or four easy plays but just couldn’t get it out. I’m hoping we take a little step in that and get a little more comfortable in those types of situations.”

Larkin on winning the home opener

“It was very important, still not a perfect game. Our offense was going, but we made some mistakes. I think the biggest factor was that we stayed out of the box. That was huge for us. I think we were the better team 5-on-5.”

Larkin on multiple players providing offense for Detroit

“It’s nice, especially early in the season. Nice night for Alex here in his first game back home. Pretty special.”

DeBrincat on his personal expectations

“You always want to have a good start. It’s something that goes through your mind, but I think at the beginning of the year you just want to do the little things right and hopefully the puck bounces your way.”