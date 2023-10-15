RECAP: Red Wings defeat Lightning, 6-4, in front of ‘unbelievable’ crowd 

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings left Prudential Center following Thursday’s season-opening loss not just wanting more, but convinced they deserved better given their performance against the New Jersey Devils.

Their effort was awarded just two days later.

In front of a sold-out Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night, the Red Wings won their 2023-24 home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning, 6-4.

“This was an easy one to get up for,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “The crowd was unbelievable. I haven’t heard that noise maybe ever in this building. It’s the best building in the NHL when the fans are going like that. It’s going to be really special when there’s big hockey games (here). Tonight was a little sneak peek of that.”

For the second straight game, Daniel Sprong opened the scoring for the Red Wings when he poked Alex DeBrincat’s shot, which snuck through Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson but stopped just before the goal line, into the back of the net just 5:11 into the first period.