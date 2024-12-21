RECAP: Red Wings can't hold third-period lead in 4-3 loss to Canadiens 

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings didn’t get the outcome they wanted against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night, but a perk of playing a back-to-back home-and-home set is they have an opportunity to bounce right back from their 4-3 loss when the clubs face off at Bell Centre on Saturday night.

“We have a chance to get some momentum before going on [holiday] break, but we have to be better tomorrow,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I can see why they’re a really good team at home. Their bottom-six is a really good bottom-six, and you can see when they dictate some matchups. They’re a really good team. We’re going to have to be better tomorrow. We’re going to have to bring our best.”

Goalie Cam Talbot, who had missed six of the last seven games because of a lower-body injury, made 29 saves for Detroit (13-15-4; 30 points). Netminder Sam Montembeault had 25 stops for Montreal (13-16-3; 29 points).

“He made some nice saves, controlled his rebounds well,” Lalonde said about Talbot’s night. “I think with rhythm and him being comfortable, he probably eliminates two of those goals fairly easily, but it’s all part of it coming off injury. There’s going to be a little rust there."

Emil Heineman took a backhand pass from Jake Evans, skated into the offensive zone and beat Talbot with a short-side shot from just outside the left face-off circle to open the scoring and give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 7:09 of the first period.

Montreal almost jumped ahead by a pair just past the halfway point of the first period, but Moritz Seider stretched out his stick just in time to stop Evans from taking advantage of a wide-open net.