RECAP: Red Wings battle back but come up short in Buffalo, 5-3

BUFFALO -- Though the Detroit Red Wings’ three-game winning streak ended with Saturday afternoon’s 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, Moritz Seider knows the club has an opportunity to bounce back in a little more than 24 hours when the Edmonton Oilers visit Little Caesars Arena.

“We would have loved to just run with it a little bit longer,” Seider said. “I think there’s a lot of positives we can take away. We were one post off from going into overtime, so that’s obviously good stuff. We don’t want to go fighting in overtime. We want to play a good 60 minutes, and I think we can learn something out here.”

Goalie Alex Lyon finished with 34 saves for the Red Wings (4-4-0; 8 points), while netminder Ukko-Pekkaa Luukkonen made 22 saves for the Sabres (4-4-1; 9 points).

“A team like this at home, we’re coming off two elite teams at home, you need to be at your best for the full 60 minutes,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “You can’t give them easy offense. We gave that top line the offense they were looking for, and probably a credit to their game.”

Getting their first power-play opportunity of the game after a hooking call on Marco Kasper, the Sabres capitalized when Jason Zucker grabbed the rebound from Tage Thompson’s shot and put it home to make it 1-0 at 4:04 of the first period.

Detroit allowed its first even-strength goal in 183:12, as Thompson buried a shot after a tic-tac-toe passing play to double it 2-0 for Buffalo at the 12-minute mark of the first period.

A rocket of a slap shot from Alex DeBrincat, who was assisted by Seider and Lucas Raymond, trimmed the Red Wings’ deficit to 2-1 at 14:43 of the first period. DeBrincat has three points (two goals, one assist) in his last three contests, and four goals on the season.