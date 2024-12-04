RECAP: Raymond scores twice, extends point streak in Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime loss to Bruins

Husso makes 32 saves to help Detroit earn a point in Boston

By Jonathan Mills
BOSTON -- Lucas Raymond continued one of the hottest stretches in the NHL on Tuesday night, scoring two goals and pushing his point streak to an NHL career-high eight straight games in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

“I think we played pretty good today,” Raymond said. “We played some really good defense and came up big in big situations, but it sucks we couldn’t get the two points.”

Goalie Ville Husso turned away 32 shots in first start since Nov. 9 for the Red Wings (10-11-4; 24 points). On the other side of the ice, netminder Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for the Bruins (13-11-3; 29 points).

“A disappointing finish," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. "A point on the road is pretty good. We have points in six of our last eight [games], but there was a lot of opportunity to get the full two points tonight.”

Breaking things open with his first goal of the night, Raymond collected the puck following a failed clearance by Boston and banged in a shot off Korpisalo to give Detroit a 1-0 lead at 7:31 of the first period. Raymond’s eight tally of the season, assisted by Simon Edvinsson, also helped him become the fourth-youngest player in Red Wings franchise history to reach 200 career NHL points.

The Bruins drew even just 1:44 later on a Nikita Zadorov goal, which he scored by sending a slap shot through traffic in blocker side from the point.

A little past the halfway mark of the second period, Marco Kasper thought his redirect on the power play put Detroit back in front, but Boston successfully challenged what would have been his third goal of the season for being offside. Video review determined Erik Gustafsson was ahead of the puck on the initial entry.

“I don’t know how [Gustafsson] got himself offside,” Lalonde said. “There was a perfect storm. He literally just cut the edges to the glove side at the exact time, and it was an unfortunate miss out there.”

The Red Wings and Bruins went on to play a scoreless middle frame, with Detroit trailing by a 16-10 shot margin through 40 minutes.

Raymond lit the lamp again just 1:19 into the third period, getting a pass from Michael Rasmussen and finding twine with a shot from slot to make it 2-1. Edvinsson picked up his second assist of the night with the additional helper on Raymond’s ninth goal of the season.

“I’m confident in my game and what I do out there,” Raymond said. “Obviously, you always want to score goals but sometimes that doesn’t happen. It’s just about doing the same things and not changing anything, then good things happen.”

Four seconds into a Boston power play, Justin Brazeau tipped home Mason Lohrei’s shot to tie it 2-2 at 9:32 of the third period.

At 2:15 of overtime, following a controversial no-call on a play in which David Pastrnak forced a turnover by Alex DeBrincat, Pavel Zacha ended up with the puck and put a one-timer past Husso for the win.

“I’d have to look at it back,” Lalonde said about the sequence of events that led to Zacha's game-winning goal in the extra frame. “It’s just unfortunate, the way it played out there.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will conclude their two-game road trip when they battle the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on Husso’s night

“Very good. Confident. He sees pucks through some traffic. You give up two or less [goals] in 60 [minutes] to get us a point. Good on Ville.”

Raymond on if he feels this current stretch is frustrating

“For sure. We lost two in a row in overtime. Even the Devils one, we felt really good coming into the third [period]. We had a great shot at winning it. We’re right there. Obviously, get one point tonight. We would have wanted two, but we’re right there. It’s just small, small details. If we can fix those, I think we’ll be in a great spot.”

Raymond on how he felt Detroit did defensively

“Pretty good. They got a lot of O-zone time at times, but I felt we kept it tight in the middle and kept them on the outside. A couple huge blocks, and a solid game. Obviously, you always want more.”

Edvinsson on how he saw the call before Boston's game-winner

“Of course it sucks. I can’t say more than that. We needed, wanted and fought for this win, so to get that end there is tough.”

