RECAP: Raymond scores twice, extends point streak in Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime loss to Bruins

BOSTON -- Lucas Raymond continued one of the hottest stretches in the NHL on Tuesday night, scoring two goals and pushing his point streak to an NHL career-high eight straight games in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

“I think we played pretty good today,” Raymond said. “We played some really good defense and came up big in big situations, but it sucks we couldn’t get the two points.”

Goalie Ville Husso turned away 32 shots in first start since Nov. 9 for the Red Wings (10-11-4; 24 points). On the other side of the ice, netminder Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for the Bruins (13-11-3; 29 points).

“A disappointing finish," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. "A point on the road is pretty good. We have points in six of our last eight [games], but there was a lot of opportunity to get the full two points tonight.”

Breaking things open with his first goal of the night, Raymond collected the puck following a failed clearance by Boston and banged in a shot off Korpisalo to give Detroit a 1-0 lead at 7:31 of the first period. Raymond’s eight tally of the season, assisted by Simon Edvinsson, also helped him become the fourth-youngest player in Red Wings franchise history to reach 200 career NHL points.