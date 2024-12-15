RECAP: Petry scores twice to help Red Wings earn 'huge win' over Maple Leafs, 4-2

Also backstopped by Husso's 23 saves, Detroit improves to 7-1-1 when ahead after two periods this season

DET-TOR 12:14:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings wanted two points against an Atlantic Division and Original Six rival to kick off their three-game homestand, and they got a big night from Jeff Petry on Saturday to earn them.

The 37-year-old defenseman scored a pair of goals for his first multi-goal game of the season, helping the Red Wings defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2, at Little Caesars Arena.

“We’re looking one game at a time, but obviously looking at the big picture before Christmas break,” said Petry, who recorded his ninth NHL career multi-goal game. “We set a goal. Our goal was to make sure that we start off right with a win tonight, and we did what we needed to do tonight to get the win. I think that’s a good start for our week ahead.”

Goaltender Ville Husso played well in his seventh start of the season for Detroit (12-14-4; 28 points), making 23 saves in what also was his first NHL win since Dec. 12, 2023. On the opposite end of the ice, goalie Joseph Woll stopped 22 shots for Toronto (18-10-2; 38 points).

“[The atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena] was unreal tonight for both sides,” Husso said. “I feel like it was a battle on the ice and off the ice, too. Our fans are great."

The Red Wings broke the ice and took a 1-0 lead when Petry converted a wrist shot from the point at 9:07 of the first period. His goal, which was set up by Joe Veleno and Christian Fischer, was Petry’s first of the night and of the season.

What would have been a goal scored by Mitch Marner at 13:24 of the first period was overturned after Detroit successfully challenged for offsides.

“Huge on the video guys,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “We have a rule. It has to be 100 percent or we’re not going to challenge it, and they didn’t have the right view. We were going to pass on it, and then the words literally were ‘Sportsnet’s got a view. It’s offsides.’”

TOR@DET: Petry scores goal against Joseph Woll

But tying the game for the Maple Leafs on the power play just past the halfway mark of the second period, captain Auston Matthews buried a one-timer from just above the goal line to make it 1-1 at 11:40.

Moritz Seider gave Detroit a 2-1 lead with 18 seconds to go in the middle frame. Patrick Kane sent a backhand pass through the slot that found Andrew Copp, who slid the puck to Seider in the right face-off circle for his fourth goal of the season. It was also Seider’s 150th career NHL point.

Seider leads all Red Wings defensemen in points (16) this season, and has collected six points (three goals, three assists) in his last 10 games.

“In the second period, there was some mismanagement of the puck and we gave them opportunities,” Petry said. “I thought we talked about it between periods and cleaned it up. What was working for us tonight was getting in on the forecheck, cycling the puck, moving it low to high and getting them moving.”

TOR@DET: Seider scores goal against Joseph Woll

Just 1:07 into the third period, Toronto’s Matthew Knies redirected a shot by Marner for a tip-in goal that tied it 2-2. But 44 seconds later, Petry struck again when he followed up on a rebound in the slot after J.T. Compher’s initial shot was blocked by Woll to put the Red Wings ahead 3-2.

“Anytime they tie it, and they tied it early, that’s not an ideal start to a period,” Petry said. “We were able to get an odd-man rush and Motter threw a puck that popped out for a great rebound. J.T. got a look on it, and then it was just sitting on the doorstep. When you can respond to one of their goals with a goal quickly, I think it deflates their side and gives us a jump.”

TOR@DET: Petry scores goal against Joseph Woll

In the game's waning seconds, Lucas Raymond scored an empty-net goal at 19:58 for the 4-2 final. It was Raymond’s 12th goal of the campaign, tying him with Alex DeBrincat and captain Dylan Larkin -- who picked up the lone assist on the play -- for the team lead.

Marco Kasper was a late scratch due to illness.

“A huge win,” Lalonde said. “You’re trying to get some traction any way you can. That’s two out of three now. It’s a win against a good team, but it’s a good team that had their A-game today…I give our guys a ton of credit, and just glad we flipped one here.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on Husso’s night

“Really happy and proud of Ville. He’s played some good hockey for us this year, has yet to get a win. It’s almost been over a year since he got a win through injury and a lot of adversity there, so really happy for him and his performance.”

Husso on stopping Marner’s breakaway attempt in the third period

“I think it’s just not even thinking about anything, just play hockey you know? I feel like I had a good mindset tonight – just whatever comes, comes. I tried to stop it.”

Petry on Saturday’s win

“It was a big win for us. We’ve been on the losing end of a few games that we probably played well enough to win, those one-goal games. To play a game like that and to get the result, I think, is big for our group.”

Petry on the thought of a possible hat trick

“If the opportunity was there to shoot the puck again, I was going to shoot. But it wasn’t something that crossed my mind until Benny said something on the bench. Just kind of reading the play, making sure you’re not trying to force something like burying one into a shin pad that gives them an odd-man rush or a breakaway.”

