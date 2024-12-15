RECAP: Petry scores twice to help Red Wings earn 'huge win' over Maple Leafs, 4-2

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings wanted two points against an Atlantic Division and Original Six rival to kick off their three-game homestand, and they got a big night from Jeff Petry on Saturday to earn them.

The 37-year-old defenseman scored a pair of goals for his first multi-goal game of the season, helping the Red Wings defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2, at Little Caesars Arena.

“We’re looking one game at a time, but obviously looking at the big picture before Christmas break,” said Petry, who recorded his ninth NHL career multi-goal game. “We set a goal. Our goal was to make sure that we start off right with a win tonight, and we did what we needed to do tonight to get the win. I think that’s a good start for our week ahead.”

Goaltender Ville Husso played well in his seventh start of the season for Detroit (12-14-4; 28 points), making 23 saves in what also was his first NHL win since Dec. 12, 2023. On the opposite end of the ice, goalie Joseph Woll stopped 22 shots for Toronto (18-10-2; 38 points).

“[The atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena] was unreal tonight for both sides,” Husso said. “I feel like it was a battle on the ice and off the ice, too. Our fans are great."