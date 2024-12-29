RECAP: McLellan’s debut behind Red Wings’ bench spoiled in 5-2 loss to Maple Leafs

DETROIT -- Todd McLellan believes he has a better understanding of the Detroit Red Wings’ strengths and areas they need to improve coming off his first game as head coach, which was a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.
“When you’re not on the bench, you forget how fast it really is,” said McLellan, who was named the 29th head coach in franchise history on Thursday afternoon. “When you begin a season as a coach, even if you’ve been with your team for a long time, you get an exhibition season…So, the game for me was moving fast and that’s because I’m as rusty as rusty can be. But I thought overall, from a coaching perspective, it was exciting to be back there. We’ve got work to do. I think that’s fairly evident. The game allows us a road map we know where we will begin tomorrow in practice.”
Goalie Cam Tablot made 16 saves through the first two periods before he was replaced by Alex Lyon, who stopped two shots for Detroit (13-18-4; 30 points). Joseph Woll was between the pipes for Toronto (22-12-2; 46 points) and finished the night with 23 saves.
“Individually, all of us have to perform better, maybe even get out of our comfort zone a little bit and do something that we don’t normally do,” Ben Chiarot said. “Play a little different style when things aren’t going well, so it’s on us. It’s on the guys in the room. You can have the greatest coach of all time back there, but if the guys aren’t willing to do it or buy into it, it doesn’t matter.”