RECAP: McLellan’s debut behind Red Wings’ bench spoiled in 5-2 loss to Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs found the back of the net first when David Kampf tapped home Steven Lortentz’s behind-the-goal-line pass from just above the crease to make it 1-0 at 2:29 of the first period.

Mitch Marner scored his first goal of the night at 8:16 of the first period. He was set up by John Tavares, who scooped up a rebound and sent a behind-the-back, between-the-legs feed to Marner to make it 2-0.

Giving Toronto a three-goal lead just before the first intermission, Marner scored on a cross-ice pass from William Nylander for his second tally to push it to 3-0 at 19:28 of the opening frame.

“We give up a goal on the first shot and that can be deflating,” McLellan said. “Obviously, you’re hoping for a good start, and all of a sudden you’re down 1-0. Not that the start was poor, but we just get scored on and then real poor game management skills there at the end.”

Marner completed the hat trick – the third of his NHL career – at 16:23 of the second period, tipping in a shot from Oliver Ekman-Larsson to pad the Maple Leafs’ advantage to 4-0.

Nicholas Robertson followed with a goal of his own just seconds before the horn sounded for the second intermission, one-timing Max Domi’s feed in front to extend it 5-0 at 19:58 of the middle frame.

The Red Wings scored twice in the third period with goals from Lucas Raymond and Simon Edvinsson for the 5-2 final.

Raymond lit the lamp on the power play at 8:17, with Moritz Seider and captain Dylan Larkin picking up the assists on the Swedish forward’s 14th goal of the season. Raymond continues to lead Detroit in goals (14), assists (20) and points (34) through 35 games.

Edvinsson got his fourth tally of the season at 12:08 of the third period when his wrist shot from deep beat a screened Woll. Assisted by Vladimir Tarasenko and J.T. Compher, Edvinsson has tallied nine points (three goals, six assists) in 17 games since Nov. 13.

“I felt like we had a lot of chances throughout the entire game,” Raymond said. “I felt like we got rewarded in the third [period], but they executed a little bit better than us tonight. I felt for sure we had a different jump, which was a good feeling. Obviously, it’s never fun losing 5-2, but it was a different feel and something to build off of.”