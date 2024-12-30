RECAP: McLellan gets first victory as Red Wings’ head coach, is ‘happy for the guys’ after taking 4-2 decision over Capitals

DETROIT -- Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena featured some special milestones, as Todd McLellan notched his first win as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane became the second U.S.-born skater in NHL history to record his 1,300th career point in a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

“There were a lot of moments in the game, whether it was penalty kill or some backcheck-type scenarios that were important to us that we had worked on the morning before, and we saw that in the game,” McLellan said. “So that’s progress, and I’m happy for the guys to win. It obviously hasn’t been real good. You can feel it when you walk around. They worked real hard yesterday and were rewarded today, so I’m happy for them. But tomorrow, we got to go back to work again.”

Goalie Alex Lyon’s 26 saves helped Detroit (14-18-4; 32 points) end a four-game losing streak. Manning the crease in the second half of a back-to-back road set for Washington (24-10-2; 50 points), netminder Charlie Lindgren denied 23 shots.