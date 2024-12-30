RECAP: McLellan gets first victory as Red Wings’ head coach, is ‘happy for the guys’ after taking 4-2 decision over Capitals

Kane (one goal, one assist) reaches 1,300-point mark as Detroit snaps four-game skid

DET-WSH 12:29:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena featured some special milestones, as Todd McLellan notched his first win as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane became the second U.S.-born skater in NHL history to record his 1,300th career point in a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

“There were a lot of moments in the game, whether it was penalty kill or some backcheck-type scenarios that were important to us that we had worked on the morning before, and we saw that in the game,” McLellan said. “So that’s progress, and I’m happy for the guys to win. It obviously hasn’t been real good. You can feel it when you walk around. They worked real hard yesterday and were rewarded today, so I’m happy for them. But tomorrow, we got to go back to work again.”

Goalie Alex Lyon’s 26 saves helped Detroit (14-18-4; 32 points) end a four-game losing streak. Manning the crease in the second half of a back-to-back road set for Washington (24-10-2; 50 points), netminder Charlie Lindgren denied 23 shots.

WSH@DET: DeBrincat scores goal against Charlie Lindgren

“Going into the game, I think there were a lot of positive vibes even though we lost the last game 5-2,” said Kane, who recorded a power-play goal and an assist for his fifth multi-point game of the season. “Just energy from that game and not quitting, then practice yesterday and what we wanted to accomplish coming into this game.”

The Red Wings scored all their goals in the first period. Alex DeBrincat gave them a 1-0 lead just 3:19 into the game, tipping in Ben Chiarot’s shot from the point after Moritz Seider pulled off a spin move at the blue line before distributing the puck.

Detroit added another goal, this one on the power play, when Kane’s snipe from the top of the right face-off circle found twine to make it 2-0 at 6:44 of the first period. Erik Gustafsson and Lucas Raymond picked up the assists on Kane’s sixth goal of the campaign.

At 12:04 of the first period, captain Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal in as many nights to bring the Capitals back within 2-1.

But just 31 seconds later, DeBrincat answered for the Red Wings by depositing Kane’s backhand feed that slid through the slot to make it 3-1. Andrew Copp collected the secondary assist on DeBrincat’s second goal of the game.

“Up 2-0 and they make it 2-1, we knew it was a big shift,” Kane said. “To make it 3-1, those are momentum shifts, right? That gets the momentum right back on our side, so that was a big goal.”

With the primary helper on DeBrincat’s 15th tally of the year, Kane joined some exclusive red, white and blue company. Now, only Livonia, Mich., native Mike Modano (1,374) has more career NHL points as an American-born skater than Kane.

“You play a lot of hockey and play a lot of games, your numbers have a chance to get up there,” Kane said. “Nice to reach that milestone, and to do it on a play like that with Cat finishing it off is pretty fun.”

Raymond extended it to 4-1 at 14:18 of the opening frame, following up on captain Dylan Larkin’s shot attempt that was initially stopped by Lindgren. A secondary assist on Raymond’s 15th goal of the season was awarded to Joe Veleno, who has five points in his last nine games.

Lyon shut the door on Connor McMichael’s breakaway try with 6:11 to play in what finished as a scoreless second period.

Cutting the Red Wings’ lead to 4-2, Nic Dowd shoveled in a loose puck from just outside the crease at 10:27 of the third period.

“I thought our gas tank got a little bit empty near the end, or halfway through the game,” McLellan said. “Real good teams have good gas tanks and are able to keep their foot on the gas. That can be physical, but I also think it can be mental. When you haven’t won a lot, you do what you have to do to try to protect everything.”

Washington pushed hard to trim its deficit, even getting a late-game power play with Lindgren pulled, but Detroit ensured the visitors didn’t close the gap any further.

“The concepts we talked about were put into play 5-on-4 and 6-on-4,” McLellan said. “They handed it really well. Alex made saves when he had to make saves. We got some clears when we needed to get clears. We got some fresh guys on the ice when we needed to get fresh guys on the ice. Even if they had scored in that situation, I still thought we handled it fairly well.”

NEXT UP: In their annual New Year’s Eve matchup, the Red Wings will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | WSH vs. DET | 12/29/24

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on if he felt the Red Wings played with some flow

“The fear of approaching practice the way we did yesterday was we were going to get in the way as a coaching staff and make them even more mechanical. But we needed to take that time to lay the foundation for some of the things we wanted to do, and then challenge them just to play hockey. That’s really important. You have good instincts, use them. I think we saw a bit of a combination of both, some structure and freedom to play.”

McLellan on how Detroit defended Washington’s zone entries

“We gave up a goal on one. That’s exactly what we tried to work, so I don’t mind if guys make mistakes through effort. It gives us an opportunity tomorrow to address it, and let’s get better off of it. It wasn’t omission that caused that. It was commission.”

DeBrincat on the Red Wings four-goal first period

“I think practice yesterday gave us some energy. Cleared some things up we needed to do and obviously, get jump right off the bat. I think we need to continue to do that, be ready to play each night and we’ll be good.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue four-game homestand with matchup against Capitals on Sunday

RECAP: McLellan’s debut behind Red Wings’ bench spoiled in 5-2 loss to Maple Leafs

‘He’ll have the ability to take us to another level here’: Yzerman talks hiring McLellan as head coach, changes behind Red Wings’ bench 

PREVIEW: McLellan set for debut as Red Wings’ head coach on Friday night against Maple Leafs

Red Wings name Todd McLellan Head Coach

Red Wings assign William Lagesson and William Wallinder to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings plan to use NHL’s holiday break as a reset after being shut out by Blues, 4-0

Red Wings recall William Wallinder from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: With NHL’s holiday break on the horizon, Red Wings welcome Blues on Monday 

RECAP: Red Wings score first, but drop 5-1 decision at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Embracing quick turnaround, Detroit looks to bounce back in Montreal on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings can't hold third-period lead in 4-3 loss to Canadiens 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Canadiens kick off home-and-home back-to-back set in Detroit on Friday

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane nets go-ahead goal as Red Wings down Flyers, 6-4, for second straight win on home ice

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for showdown with Flyers on Wednesday

‘It’s great to do this’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer use annual Hometown Holiday Assist to give back to local youth

Red Wings look to carry momentum from weekend into next two practice days

Red Wings assign Jack Campbell to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Petry scores twice to help Red Wings earn 'huge win' over Maple Leafs, 4-2

PREVIEW: Motivated to defend home ice, Detroit faces Toronto on Saturday

Red Wings recall Jack Campbell from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot makes 32 saves for Detroit in 4-1 loss to Philadelphia

PREVIEW: Going for second straight road win, Red Wings face Flyers on Thursday

As Red Wings prepare for Flyers, Talbot and Lyon return to practice on Wednesday

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Cossa's NHL debut part of Red Wings' 'massive' 6-5 shootout win over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Buffalo for Atlantic Division clash on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings take 2-1 loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against visiting Avalanche on Saturday

Larkin and Raymond honored to participate at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

RECAP: Detroit comes up short in Ottawa, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings cap two-game road trip with matchup against Senators on Thursday

Red Wings assign William Lagesson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice, extends point streak in Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off two-game road trip in Boston on Tuesday 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

For Cossa, earning first NHL recall to Red Wings ‘a dream come true’

Red wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings get a point, but lose Talbot to injury in 5-4 overtime loss to Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings and visiting Canucks square off on Sunday afternoon

Red Wings lose back-and-forth battle to Devils, 5-4

PREVIEW: Raymond carries goal streak into Friday’s afternoon game between Red Wings and Devils

RECAP: Raymond scores in overtime to send Red Wings past Flames, 2-1, on Thanksgiving Eve

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Flames for annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announces Black Friday sales for Red Wings and Tigers tickets

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

‘Giving back to the community is awesome’: Kasper surprises, reads to first graders at Madison Elementary

RECAP: Red Wings 'could have folded the tents' but 'fought until the bitter end' to pull off 4-2 comeback win over Islanders