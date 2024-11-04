RECAP: Larkin, Talbot help Red Wings put on 'good performance at home' to defeat Sabres, 2-1

DETROIT -- A week ago, the Detroit Red Wings fell to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. But on Saturday night, thanks to two power-play goals from captain Dylan Larkin, the Red Wings returned the favor with a 2-1 win over the Sabres at Little Caesars Arena.

“[Saturday’s win] was something we needed, especially with how things have been going and kind of the roller coaster we’ve been on,” said Larkin, who recorded his first multi-point game of the season. “Still not perfect, but good performance at home and good win on home ice. We got our matchups tonight, and we played them tough.”

Goalie Cam Talbot also shined, making 31 saves on 32 shots to help the Red Wings (5-5-1; 11 points) snap a three-game winless streak. Netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen denied 21 shots for the Sabres (4-7-1; 9 points), who have lost three in a row.

“That’s a quality win,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “That’s a really good offensive team. It’s a small sample size, but they’re trending as one of the top offensive teams in a lot of categories. The power play was good tonight. The penalty kill 2-for-2.”

Making a pair of point-blank saves in the opening minutes of the first period, Talbot said those stops were important "for the whole team's psyche."

“You get scored on first shift at home, things can turn bad in a hurry," Talbot said. "But that’s what you want from yourself. You want to make those saves, keep the puck out and keep the momentum on our side to start the game. That’s all I was trying to do there, and put everything I could in front of it. Sometimes you get lucky.”