RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals

With five minutes remaining before the second intermission, the Capitals scored again to make it 4-2.
At 5:42 of the third, Detroit went ahead, 5-2, while playing 4-on-4 when Larkin, who was assisted by DeBrincat and Justin Holl, scored his second goal of the game.
Red Wings goalie Ville Husso made 15 saves in his first start this preseason. Netminder Michael Hutchinson, who is currently on a professional tryout, had 12 saves in relief.
Fabbri exited Saturday’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return.
“Probably being a little cautious there,” Lalonde said about Fabbri. “If he doesn’t practice tomorrow, I think we’ll expect him sometime early in the week to practice. I don’t think it’s anything long term.”
Detroit improved its preseason record to 2-1-0, while Washington dropped to 1-1-1.
NEXT UP: The Red Wings will host the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena Sunday night for the second half of a preseason back-to-back.
QUOTABLE
Lalonde on Marco Kasper dropping the gloves late in the game
“That’s part of the experience. Obviously, that’s a different weight class and height for him. But that’s all part of it.”
Hanas on his offseason training
“It was a little bit of everything. Rehab takes quite a long time with an injury like I had and then after that, it was just a lot of strengthening stuff. I kind of got a full summer in, but I missed most of the season last year.”
Hanas on his preseason experience
“I just try to take every day as a blessing. It’s great to be out there. LCA is a beautiful arena. It’s pretty crazy. Marco, I remember, it was his first game too. We were on the bench right before puck drop and we look at each other like, ‘Holy smokes. This is sweet.’ It’s just super fun to be out there.”