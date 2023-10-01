RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals

DETROIT – Captain Dylan Larkin scored two goals for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-2 preseason win against the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

Austin Czarnik opened the scoring for Detroit at 7:19 of the first period when he took prospect Cross Hanas’ pass and snapped a shot in on Capitals goalie Hunter Shepard’s blocker side from the left face-off circle.

“Austin is a guy who we really trust as a coaching staff,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “You saw that last year. We have full confidence in him in any situation. He’s smart, predictable and we can play him anywhere. I’m glad he had some success tonight to get us going with the goal.”