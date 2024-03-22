RECAP: Larkin's return to lineup helps more than offense in Red Wings' ‘great win’ over Islanders, 6-3 

DETROIT -- This late in the season, as the Detroit Red Wings look to keep pace in a competitive Eastern Conference Playoffs race, every game has heightened importance.

But there’s no denying that the Red Wings’ 6-3 win over the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night meant a little more, as the victory helped Detroit (36-28-6; 78 points) take a three-point lead over Washington (33-26-9; 75 points) and five-point lead over New York (29-25-15; 73 points) for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

“It was exactly what kind of attitude we needed,” said captain Dylan Larkin, who scored two goals in his return to the Red Wings’ lineup after missing the last eight games with a lower-body injury. “It was just a great win and great to be part of it.”

Goalie James Reimer made 34 saves in his second straight start for Detroit, which improved to 21-11-5 on home ice this season. Netminder Ilya Sorokin stopped 19 shots for New York, which saw its winless streak reach six straight games.

“It’s unbelievable, just the difference when everyone is slotted where they need to be,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Larkin being back in the lineup. “Quality win, great team win. A huge positive and we needed it. We took care of business at home.”