RECAP: Larkin's OT power-play winner helps Red Wings beat Maple Leafs, 5-4

TORONTO -- Head coach Derek Lalonde knows exactly how the Detroit Red Wings came away with two points in a do-or-die game like the one on Saturday night, when they surrendered a three-goal first-period lead but held on for a nail-biting 5-4 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena to keep their playoff hopes alive.
“We’re not perfect, like anyone else battling for this last playoff spot,” Lalonde said. “Self-evaluation in the offseason, there’ll be a lot to look at and it’s been a unique up-and-down season. But it’d be really hard to knock this team’s compete and mental toughness. That’s pretty impressive.”
Goalie James Reimer, playing his 500th career NHL game, made 32 saves for the Red Wings (39-32-9; 87 points), who are tied with the Washington Capitals (38-31-11; 87 points) and Philadelphia Flyers (38-32-11; 87 points) for the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot. Detroit and Washington have two regular-season games remaining, while Philadelphia has one. The Capitals hold the tiebreaker over the Red Wings.
Netminder Ilya Samsonov finished with 27 for the Maple Leafs (46-24-10; 102 points), who are locked into third place in the Atlantic Division.
“We’ve been fighting for our lives here,” said Detroit captain Dylan Larkin, who scored the game-winner on a power play 41 seconds into overtime. “The sacrifice and attitude of the guys has been unbelievable. We got rewarded tonight for all the hard work that we’ve done the last stretch here, where we haven’t been getting rewarded.”