RECAP: Larkin's OT power-play winner helps Red Wings beat Maple Leafs, 5-4

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on if it was fitting that Larkin scored the game-winner in OT

"The growth in him over the last two years as a leader, again, we keep things private in our room. That's a special player, a special kid and just his battle."

Larkin on Saturday’s overtime win

“We were happy to get it to the intermission with how the second period went. Our message was ‘win a period, win a game.’ It ended up going a little bit extra, but we got two points and Reims was a huge part of it. In his 500th game, I can’t be happier for him. The ultimate teammate. He’s got the best attitude coming to the rink with a smile. Just gave a great speech after the game how lucky he was just to play one game, let alone 500. It was a great locker-room atmosphere after that win.”

Larkin on the Red Wings’ approach entering Monday’s game against the Canadiens

“We got Montreal and man, that’s dangerous the way they’ve been going. We’ve been in that position that they’re in. It’s a whole different ball game of what we’ve been playing, these playoff-style games. We need to show up and have our foot on the gas. That’s been the attitude.”

Reimer on the way his milestone night transpired

“It’s special. Nights like this, you want to play well and you want to win. It just makes it that much more special. The way the guys battled tonight, the way they worked, the resilience that they showed after that second period to come back in here and shut it down and just play so well in the third (period), just proud of the guys and how they worked. Every game is a gift. You never know how games are going to turn out, but tonight was fun.”

Reimer on his mindset ahead of Saturday’s game

“Excited, nervous, you name it. I think probably every emotion. For 500 (games) for a goalie, it’s a big deal. You think back a little bit about what’s all happening in your career and what’s all taken place. For me, being a believer in Christ, every good gift comes from Him. Tonight was another example of that. You just try to play hard and well for Him, and hope things work out.”