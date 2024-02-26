RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

Detroit completes 18th comeback victory of the season, wins fifth straight game

DET_022524_RECAP_02
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

CHICAGO -- Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Chris Chelios, during his No. 7 jersey retirement speech ahead of Sunday’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center, jokingly cautioned Patrick Kane.

“This guy will go down as the greatest American-born player,” Chelios said. “Kaner, Patrick Kane, unbelievable. That jersey looks kind of funny on you Kaner, but it’ll grow on you. And don’t worry, it’ll work out in the end. You’ll be standing here the same as me.

“But just be careful, don’t go stealing my thunder today.”

And then, at 1:43 of overtime, Kane did.

“Just a lot of emotions right now,” Kane said after his overtime game-winner gave the Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks. “Scoring that goal, being here, being on a different team. Just tried to show the fans there at the end they’ll always have my heart here. It was a special 16-17 years, whatever it was, I don’t even know. But that was great.”

Goalie James Reimer stopped 33-of-35 shots in the comeback win for Detroit (32-20-6; 70 points), which matched its season-high fifth straight victory. Netminder Petr Mrazek made 31 saves for Chicago (15-39-5; 35 points), which dropped its fourth consecutive game.

“It’s only so often you can be part of really special nights in this game,” said Reimer, who has won each of his last three starts. “I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a few, but this one ranks right up there.”

During the game’s first TV timeout in the opening frame, the Blackhawks honored Kane with a special video montage. With a grin on his face, Kane took three separate laps near center ice while saluting the capacity crowd as fans gave the veteran forward a lengthy standing ovation.

“I guess you don’t expect anything less from the Blackhawks with the tribute,” Kane said. “I didn’t know if I did enough laps or too many laps there, but the guys kept telling me to go for another one. Some of them wanted to see four.”

With 41 seconds left in the first period, Daniel Sprong scored while falling forward to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. After Robby Fabbri kept the play alive just past the Blackhawks’ blue line, Sprong deposited a pass from Christian Fischer in the left face-off circle for his 16th goal of the season.

“Great finish, and we needed it,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Sprong’s game-opening goal. “We were very fortunate to come out of that first period up 1-0.”

Chicago pulled even 1-1 at 3:29 of the second period when Mackenzie Entwistle finished a rebound in the slot. Then at 17:52 of the second period, Nick Foligno’s power-play goal made it 2-1.

“Probably got exactly what we deserved in the second,” Lalonde said. “We kind of just hung in there.”

Connor Bedard nearly doubled the Blackhawks' lead at 9:37 of the third period, but Reimer denied the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on a breakaway.

“Whenever a great player comes in on you, you just try to stay as patient as possible and hopefully you can get a piece of it,” Reimer said. “I was lucky enough to get a piece of it.”

Lighting the lamp against his former club, Alex DeBrincat, who played in Chicago from 2017-22, sent a shot from behind the goal line that hit Mrazek and went into the back of the net to make it 2-2 with 2:08 remaining in regulation.

“I think sometimes the goalies have that little space in the pad,” DeBrincat said about how he scored his 22nd goal of the season. “I was kind of sitting there for a second or two, and luckily it trickled in.”

Kane extended his point streak to eight consecutive games with an assist on DeBrincat’s game-tying goal, while Shayne Gostisbehere also picked up a helper on the play.

In overtime, Kane took a pass from DeBrincat at center ice and skated into the slot all alone before beating Mrazek for his 12th goal of the season. Kane became the third Red Wings skater to score two overtime goals this season, joining Lucas Raymond and Jake Walman.

“I was behind the play there in overtime and saw we had the puck, so I tried to take off,” Kane said. “A good feeling getting that breakaway. I think you know the feeling of the moment, when you get that puck, but just tried to stick with what I wanted to do."

NEXT UP: Looking to extend its winning streak to six straight games, Detroit will host the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Reimer’s performance

“The difference in the game. We needed it. Unfortunately, probably fairly predictable. You didn’t know how this was going to play out, but we’re on a back-to-back. We played extremely well yesterday and for a lot of that game, it came easy to us. That never happens in this league.”

Kane on his emotions throughout the night

“I just thought the whole night was weird, to be honest with you. A different kind of night. Obviously, you’re trying to stay focused on the game. I didn’t think I was into it to start. Once the tribute happened, it was nice to kind of get that out of the way and start just focusing on hockey. I felt that I found my game in the second."

Kane on his time with the Red Wings this season

“It’s been great. I have nothing but positive feelings and emotions being here. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I think the group has been great. The coaching staff, everyone has just really given me the chance to come in here, fit in and find my game. Really, really happy I picked Detroit.”

DeBrincat on being part of Kane’s return to Chicago

It’s awesome. It’s crazy thinking about someone who does so much for one organization to come back and get his flowers. Obviously, with the ending that way, I don’t think you could have scripted it better. It’s nice to see him enjoy in his celebration.”

Reimer on Sunday’s overtime victory

“Right now, we’re fighting for points. There are so many good teams right now, so many teams that are close. Everyone is fighting, scraping and scratching. To find a way, down a goal in the third, to come back, tie it up and win in OT is huge. Really proud of the way the guys were resilient tonight.”

Reimer on the mindset heading into the third period

“I think just realize we’ve been here before. We’ve been able to come back down goals in the third before, so we knew that and had that confidence. We got to our game and played good, solid and strong hockey.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | CHI vs. DET | 02/25/24

