RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

NEXT UP: Looking to extend its winning streak to six straight games, Detroit will host the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Reimer’s performance

“The difference in the game. We needed it. Unfortunately, probably fairly predictable. You didn’t know how this was going to play out, but we’re on a back-to-back. We played extremely well yesterday and for a lot of that game, it came easy to us. That never happens in this league.”

Kane on his emotions throughout the night

“I just thought the whole night was weird, to be honest with you. A different kind of night. Obviously, you’re trying to stay focused on the game. I didn’t think I was into it to start. Once the tribute happened, it was nice to kind of get that out of the way and start just focusing on hockey. I felt that I found my game in the second."

Kane on his time with the Red Wings this season

“It’s been great. I have nothing but positive feelings and emotions being here. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I think the group has been great. The coaching staff, everyone has just really given me the chance to come in here, fit in and find my game. Really, really happy I picked Detroit.”

DeBrincat on being part of Kane’s return to Chicago

It’s awesome. It’s crazy thinking about someone who does so much for one organization to come back and get his flowers. Obviously, with the ending that way, I don’t think you could have scripted it better. It’s nice to see him enjoy in his celebration.”

Reimer on Sunday’s overtime victory

“Right now, we’re fighting for points. There are so many good teams right now, so many teams that are close. Everyone is fighting, scraping and scratching. To find a way, down a goal in the third, to come back, tie it up and win in OT is huge. Really proud of the way the guys were resilient tonight.”

Reimer on the mindset heading into the third period

“I think just realize we’ve been here before. We’ve been able to come back down goals in the third before, so we knew that and had that confidence. We got to our game and played good, solid and strong hockey.”