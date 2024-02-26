RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

CHICAGO -- Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Chris Chelios, during his No. 7 jersey retirement speech ahead of Sunday’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center, jokingly cautioned Patrick Kane.
“This guy will go down as the greatest American-born player,” Chelios said. “Kaner, Patrick Kane, unbelievable. That jersey looks kind of funny on you Kaner, but it’ll grow on you. And don’t worry, it’ll work out in the end. You’ll be standing here the same as me.
“But just be careful, don’t go stealing my thunder today.”
And then, at 1:43 of overtime, Kane did.
“Just a lot of emotions right now,” Kane said after his overtime game-winner gave the Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks. “Scoring that goal, being here, being on a different team. Just tried to show the fans there at the end they’ll always have my heart here. It was a special 16-17 years, whatever it was, I don’t even know. But that was great.”
Goalie James Reimer stopped 33-of-35 shots in the comeback win for Detroit (32-20-6; 70 points), which matched its season-high fifth straight victory. Netminder Petr Mrazek made 31 saves for Chicago (15-39-5; 35 points), which dropped its fourth consecutive game.
“It’s only so often you can be part of really special nights in this game,” said Reimer, who has won each of his last three starts. “I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a few, but this one ranks right up there.”