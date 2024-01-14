RECAP: Four-goal second period, Larkin’s two-goal night help Red Wings earn ‘good win’ over Kings, 5-3

Robby Fabbri made it 3-1 at 16:22 of the second period when he put a rebound into a wide-open net after crashing to the right post. Daniel Sprong and Joe Veleno picked up assists on Fabbri’s 12th goal of the season.

“You love that one where it started with some proper positioning and arrival in the D-zone into transition,” Lalonde said about Fabbri’s goal.

Thirty-one seconds later, Los Angeles’ Phillip Danault had a goal overturned after video review determined there was goaltender interference.

“That was a huge moment,” Lalonde said. “It would have been 4-2 and they’d have a power play, but (Red Wings video coordinator LJ Scarpace and assistant video coordinator Jeff Weintraub) got it right.”

Padding Detroit’s lead even further at 17:26 of the second period, Kane notched his seventh goal of the season after he skated in on a breakaway before deking around Talbot. Alex DeBrincat and Jeff Petry were awarded assists on the play, which made it 4-1.

With 13 seconds remaining in the middle frame, Andrew Copp scored his seventh goal of the season when he redirected Christian Fischer's shot into the back of the net to give the Red Wings a 5-1 advantage. Petry recorded the secondary assist on the goal, which was also Copp's second in as many games.

The Kings made an early third-period push, scoring two power-play goals in a span of 2:29 to get back within 5-3, but were unable to get anything else past Lyon the rest of the way.

“They’ve been great on the road this year, so to come out and get off to that good of a start through two periods was absolutely ideal,” said Kane, who recorded his 332nd career multi-point game to tie Jeremy Roenick for the second-most by an American-born player in NHL history. “Everyone was ready to play tonight. We’ve been trending in the right direction, so it’s nice to get rewarded for it here.”

Lalonde said Jake Walman, who did not play against Los Angeles because of illness, is not expected to be available on Sunday.

NEXT UP: Detroit will battle the rival Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night to conclude a weekend back-to-back set.